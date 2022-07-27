How to secure your first marketing job without experience?

A gorgeous woman is sitting at an office desk while holding a coffee cup and working on a laptop. Karolina Grabowska/Pexels.

While you may not have an internship or professional experience, you can take advantage of Linkedin, HubSpot Academy, or Inbound certifications to gain valuable exposure and skills. Then, tailor your resume to the description of the job.

Don’t stretch the truth to compensate for lack of experience, but emphasize the skills mentioned in the job description. After that, emphasize initiative and a learning mindset.

Internships

If you have zero work experience, applying for your first marketing internship is one way to break into the field. It is a good way to learn the ropes of the industry while giving yourself a leg up on the competition.

The most important thing to do is to be persistent, as you will have a tough time securing a marketing job if you do not show interest. Luckily, there are ways to avoid this.

When applying for your marketing internship, identify the area you are interested in. By narrowing your interests, you can focus on a specific field. Marketing specialists can work in many different areas, so research your interests and qualifications. Then, upgrade your resume to reflect your skills and interests. Doing your first marketing job will take time, but it is worth it in the long run.

Linkedin

To start, create a profile on LinkedIn and write a brief introduction.

The summary is your introduction, and it should include a few keywords that highlight your skills and abilities.

Keep it short, between 200 and 2000 characters, and avoid industry jargon.

Use keywords to help you land your dream job and avoid referring to previous jobs.

When writing your LinkedIn summary, include your goals and the job title you seek.

If you have at least 3 relevant jobs, make a LinkedIn profile.

Include your experience in the description. Make quality connections in key industry groups and target them with your profile. You should also list the top 50 companies, as this will help you gain insight into your future boss’s work.

It is also important to have a good online presence. To be found by recruiters, your LinkedIn profile should be complete and professional.

HubSpot Academy

Whether you’ve never worked in marketing or have only a few months of experience, HubSpot Academy has a course for you.

The curriculum is designed around systems, frameworks, and processes — not just the technical skills most marketers have.

You’ll learn how to build systems and mindsets that work in any marketing job and gain a valuable perspective on the whole process.

Regardless of the marketing job you’d like to pursue, you need to have some level of certification to stand out.

HubSpot offers many courses that include certifications. Beginners, intermediate, and expert courses are available.

Courses typically include short-form videos, study guides, practical exercises, and mini-quizzes. In addition, you can take the test as many times as you need, as there are no time limits.

Inbound certifications

You can learn a lot from free online courses. One example is HubSpot’s Inbound Marketing course.

The course covers the basics of inbound marketing, from attracting customers to creating compelling landing pages and writing effective calls to action.

You can also take a paid course on digital marketing, like the Microsoft Advertising Certified Professional course, to learn the basics of search engine marketing and managing your budget. These courses are useful for building your resume and give you valuable certifications.

When applying for a marketing job, show the hiring manager that you’ve earned certifications in the field. It makes you look more professional and will help you feel like a winner.

Furthermore, it gives you the motivation to continue learning.

As digital marketing is an ever-changing field, you’ll soon be left behind if you don’t keep up with the latest trends. You’ll feel unqualified in a matter of months.

Networking

If you have zero experience in marketing, you may wonder how you can network to find a job.

The best way to network is to meet people in the industry. You may already be networking in places you frequent, like the supermarket checkout line, a new neighbor, or a former coworker. These people are not only a great resource for job leads but also for tips on finding a new job.

The market is bouncing back after the economic downturn, but getting your first marketing job is still difficult.

Brands and agencies are looking for candidates with experience, not those with zero experience. As a result, you’ll be up against a sea of applicants. You’ll need to be unique and stand out from the rest.

However, it’s possible to network to get your first marketing job with zero experience!