Know your deal breakers: Don't settle for less than you want in a relationship

Zafar Siddiqui

Learn more about the deal breakers in relationships and avoid settling. These are the critical elements to focus on if you don’t want to be disappointed by your significant other!

A cheerful multiethnic couple is talking and smiling at each other.Photo by Keira Burton/Pexels.

Some people have a deal-breaker of not wanting to date someone with kids. Others can’t handle a partner who is still friends with their ex. And some people refuse to date someone who doesn’t share the same religious beliefs.

These are all good deal breakers. It would be best if you did not feel you have to settle for less than what you want in a relationship. If you’re unhappy with things, speak up or walk away.

Don’t let anyone convince you to stay in a situation that doesn’t make you happy. You deserve better than that.

Figuring out your deal breakers is the first step to finding a happy and healthy relationship. So, contemplate what you want and don’t settle for anything less.

Keep dating and pay attention to the things that bother you in each relationship. Over time, what you can and can’t tolerate in a partner will become clear. And then you’ll get one step closer to finding the right person for you.

Identify the deal breakers in your relationship.

Someone who prefers staying close to home, for example, is probably a deal-breaker. If you can’t imagine a life without travelling, someone who prefers to stay in town isn’t going to be the right fit.

Other deal breakers may go unnoticed. You could recall that you weren’t comfortable when your last partner was frequently late, but is this considered a deal-breaker?

Would being allergic to cats make someone off-limits if you’re devoted to cats, or would it depend on other circumstances?

Finally, only you can determine what is significant and what isn’t. Deciding on relationship deal breakers requires evaluating your past relationships and future relationship expectations and defining exactly what you are and aren’t prepared to compromise on.

“It’s not always possible to know what all of your deal breakers are in advance because sometimes we need a bit of practice and experience dating to figure out what we do — and don’t — want,” Dr. Lehmiller says.

Remembering that any relationship entails some give and take crucial, so attempting to obtain that one “ideal” partner is a little unrealistic.

Going overboard with deal-breakers can make it much harder to find love that lasts,” Dr Lehmiller says. He suggests having some flexibility in your relationship “wish list.”

For example, could you be flexible about beginning a relationship with someone who wants to quit smoking? Do you think it would be a deal-breaker to start dating someone looking to stop?

A couple is having dinner at a restaurant.Photo by cottonbro/Pexels.

Everyone has deal-breakers, and no two people define them the same way. What matters most is you are clear about the parameters of your offer.

According to Francis, defining your deal breakers might be as simple as

(1) Recognize what you want.

(2) Taking responsibility for it.

(3) Campaigning for it.

Perhaps presence and quality time in a relationship are important to you, but being constantly buried in someone’s phone on a date is a deal-breaker.

If this is an absolute requirement for you, you could end up with a non-negotiable: “I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who’s always on their phone when we’re together.”

How to talk about deal-breakers, and when should you do it?

It’s natural to be anxious about bringing up your deal breakers — particularly if the relationship is new and fragile. But discussing your deal-breakers as soon as possible can help you avoid being wounded later when you realize that you and this person do not connect.

It’s really about what your needs are,” Shanet Dennis, LMFT, a marriage and family therapist in New York, tells SELF. “And if you communicate [your needs] early on, you give the other person the option to choose to be a part of that or not.”

That may sound frightening because it brings up thoughts of rejection and being lonely. Loneliness can cause us to do things that are not in our best interests, such as disregarding warning signals that someone isn’t suitable for us…

“Sometimes people tiptoe around their deal-breakers, so they don’t lose people or lose their interest,” Dennis says.

But the reality is if people know what they’re getting up-front and choose to stay, they’re getting the real you and not the representative.” Similarly, if you overlook something vital to you early on, you’ll certainly feel frustrated and disappointed later.

For others, this may imply including deal breakers in your app’s bio., as Megan Fleming, Ph.D., couples and sex therapist in New York, tells SELF.

You can also use must-haves and must-not to weed out unsuitable candidates before you talk with them. Of course, a laundry list of must-haves may be detrimental, so it’s a good idea to allow some of these things to come up during the conversation instead.

A smiling couple is having a date at a restaurant with bouquet and food.Photo by Gary Barnes/Pexels.

As Dennis notes, a real-time strategy session with a prospect in person allows you to observe body language in a way that a text or app message would not. Fortunately, there are several chances to bring up deal breakers in the early stages of a relationship.

You’re attempting to get to know someone when you start dating someone new. As a result, the discussion about deal breakers does not have to be particularly solemn.

“You probably won’t get very far if you simply come out and say, ‘Here are all of my relationship deal breakers — do you have any of them?” Dr Lehmiller says.

Instead, seek to come up with a strategy to raise your deal breakers naturally…

When you’re out with your date, Francis suggests making a light remark, such as “You know what they say: it’s all in the family!” “What are three absolute nos for you in a relationship?” You could also frame it in a good light: “What are three things you want most in a partner/relationship?

There are signs you should be aware of. If you don’t enjoy abrasive personalities, look at how your date interacts with others. And if bad hygiene is a deal-breaker for you, it’s usually safe to assume so when you’re intimate — or once you find out where they reside.

Talking about your boundaries with someone already in a relationship may be an ongoing process and might come up in response to various events. Perhaps your boyfriend or girlfriend was always there and engaged on dates at the start, but you couldn’t get through a meal together without them checking their phone. It’s worth bringing up this isn’t a boundary.

Be cautious of having too many deal-breakers.

Dr. Lehmiller also notes that going overboard with deal breakers might make it difficult to discover love if that’s what you’re searching for.

“People who take what psychologists call the ‘shopping list’ approach to love struggle a lot more because they’re trying to find someone who checks a million boxes,” he says.

Concentrating on developing a real connection with someone might be difficult when you’re constantly distracted by their ex.

Furthermore, partnerships are all about compromise.

You may never meet someone you adore everything about — it’s just human nature to get annoyed or angry with one another, especially in close relationships.

While boundaries are crucial, there is a difference between disliking someone and having a deal-breaker.

When determining whether a hang-up is truly a deal-breaker, Dennis advises asking yourself if this keeps you from progressing.

Is it something you’re certain you can’t overcome to have a meaningful, rewarding interaction with them?

Or is it simply not a huge issue in your relationship? It’s up to you to decide that.

The final words.

It’s hard to know what you want in a relationship until you’ve been hurt enough.

You may have had awful relationship experiences in the past, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for less than what you want in the future.

The first step is figuring out what your deal breakers are. Once you know what they are, finding someone who meets your standards will be much easier.

