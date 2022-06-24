Over-love— how to identify you love someone too much?

If you love someone too much, you pluck a flower with a thorn that pricks your fingers in the end. Whether your love for someone is extreme or little, both are unhealthy traits that ruin your relationships.

Grey-scale photo from the back of a couple holding hands while walking down the streets. Pawl L.

When I was initiating the topic, my dear bosom friend rang me. I realized how much I love her and what if we would have to get separated due to some circumstances. How would I live without her? Such same thing happened to me a year ago when my best friend and I departed. Was it too much love from my end? I'm pretty sure the answer is damn YES.

It was quite difficult for me to move on. As days passed and our separation became conspicuous that now there was no way to get back together, I began to comprehend how I used to over-love her and how deeply I got affected.

I finally decided to write an article because many of us go through such heartbreaks because of ourselves.

Sometimes we love some people unconditionally, and we even neglect ourselves, our happiness, goals, and our career. And a time comes when they become the only motive of our life.

Life is a competitive epoch, where too much love is equivalent to destroying oneself. But this is something you can't deter yourself from.

Overlove is indeed problematic.

If you think you are the only one going through such a traumatic experience where you can't abstain yourself thinking about them, even knowing that the conclusion of overlove would be nothing but your downfall, then you are wrong.

I have also gone through an ordeal where I loved someone remotely close enough that I could even give my life for them. The thought of them going far from you makes your soul shakes.

You do your bare minimum to the maximum you can to keep them with you. Let me emphasize how every conversation starts with your loved ones and ends with them.

It is not compulsory, or I should say that in most cases, overlove is one-sided; yeah, sorrowfully, it is a heart-breaking fact that there is a colossal probability that the person you love too much might not have the same feelings for you and to exacerbate the statement and to admit the truth maybe their love for you is just a sham.

It is not a human's capability to love someone extra and simultaneously live a normal life when they are not around you or if it is in your knowledge that they are distraught due to you.

If every statement in this article resonates with you, you are in the right place, but still, you are in denial that no, you don't love them too much; it's just how you are, affectionate and loving. Here are some signs that you extraordinarily love people:

You can't imagine your life without your love.

Without them, you do not see yourself enjoying the moment. You want the love of your life around you 24/7.

According to psychology: a person should own a happy-go-lucky nature, and they should lively enjoy the euphoric moments of their life, and if they can not, that means they are mentally disabled.

It is my radical belief as per my dreadful experience of endless love for people, any person I have encountered yet and got emotionally attached to.

I can't be ecstatic in their absence, as if their presence is what completes me.

Meanwhile, they would be bliss without me.

Their existence is what solaces you and overwhelms you with joy that, "yes, that person exists."

A proactive model in a black dress is resting o a couch. Photo by Thiago Schlemper on Pexels.

As you realize that they are going away from you, you will keep all your problems at bay and start overthinking what that flaw in you that creates a distance between you and them is.

We should rather start thinking that a point can come where we will be left alone and that nothing is forever.

Everything is temporary. No one can deny death even if you trust the other person that they will not leave you. It is a reality every being would have to confront.

The slightest change in their mood makes you overthink.

As the tiniest thing concerns you, how would you not observe their mood swings?

Mutation in mood is quite natural, and you should make them easy, but if you consider them a big deal and their sudden change in attitude bothers you, you start doubting yourself as if you are the cause of their jubilant or grieving.

No one can control any individual's emotions; it is something beyond human capability, but if we, as humans, begin to obsess with anyone, we ascertain that it is all our fault. Rather than overthinking about it, you can either discuss it with them or leave them alone for a while so they can gauge what is teasing them.

You become over-possessive.

Whenever you sense them getting distant from you or when they get to indulge in their personal life and begin interacting with their friends, you feel extremely jealous when they would find someone better than you, and it scares you that what if they would replace you.

You get insecure pretty quickly and want absolute control over their lives; for example, you would wish to know their social media passwords, what they do, and whom they meet.

Excessive love can somehow turn into a manipulative and toxic relationship.

Whenever they tell you they are busy, it insecure you. What if the person you love too much is engaged to someone else?

You start yearning to dominate their lives and unintentionally invade their personal lives. Even if it could be in your capability to confine them in four walls, you would have done it too, so nobody could ever get close to your loved ones.

See, everyone wants to enjoy life to the fullest, make new friends, and explore everything. Instead of preventing them from the world, try to enjoy every moment.

You can cross any boundary for them.

You can do anything for them; even if you are poor enough that you are not far off being destitute, you will still try your best to give them what they want before they can say knife.

When it is not only about going the extra mile when loving people unconditionally, you start crossing your moral boundaries. Every person is obliged to be confined, which can be a menace if you do not stop yourself from this. For instance, in extreme cases, assassination cases result when a person becomes a psychopath lover.

A calm woman with makeup is holding a white feather on her lips. Photo by Elina Sazonova from Pexels.

A calm woman with makeup is holding a white feather on her lips. Photo by Elina Sazonova from Pexels.You should know the consequences of your actions, which is why it is said, "Think before you do." Extreme love can turn a decent person into a psychopath.

So is love. Everything looks good when it is at its limit. Never give so much of yourself that you might lose yourself.

Remember, you should never cross your moral boundaries because they are built to restrict you from certain forbidden acts.

You sob due to them, but you never admit it.

You rant as midnight approaches, and everyone goes to bed. As the daylight engulfs the darkness of night, you weep.

Any hurtful act done intentionally or unintentionally overcomes your happiness and leads to depression.

You hustle yourself into thinking it is always your mistake, and they can never do wrong as if they are deities. You begin to dwell in grief, knowing they are the reason for it, but you are not ready to confront this bitter truth.

Their shenanigans hurt you, and they will make you think you are overdramatic whenever you attempt to discuss this with them.

Anyone who affects your mental health should be obsoleted from your life at the very moment because you must prioritize your mental health over everything else. Any relationship is trivial as compared to yourself. You begin to lose your self-respect.

Final Thoughts

It is an easy human knack to consider the things you have for granted; the same happens when you invest much of your time in them and give them more attention than they deserve. You push them to hop on a pedestal that goes high and high, and the sky becomes the limit.

When they see downwards, they are like, who is that person? I do not seem to recognize them.

Before giving anyone attention they do not worth, remember absence makes a heart grow fonder.

Avert your thoughts from thinking there is a difference between dragging a relationship and living in a healthy one. You should know how to distinguish between these two statements. As you sense yourself losing your self-respect, step back with haste.

Suffice it to say, love can people can do no good to you but only digs a ditch for you, in which you will fall when those people abandon you.

Excessive love could benefit you by finding the blessing in disguise, which is only one circumstance. Groom yourself, improve yourself when they leave you to make them regret leaving a gem like you.

And remember, distance and giving space is the only key to sustaining a relationship. Nevertheless, loving someone is not bad, but too much love is.