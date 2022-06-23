6 lucrative side hustles to earn side income in 2022

A woman is sitting on a couch while using a laptop and a notebook. Photo by Taryn Elliott on Pexels.

Searching for legitimate side hustle ideas? The internet is full of articles pushing scam survey sites. These sites take forever to complete and only pay pennies.

You don’t need to scare yourself.

“Greatness only comes before hustle in the dictionary” — Ross Simmonds.

I will introduce you to the legit side hustle ideas that can earn you real money. You’ll see below 6 of the best side hustle ideas for how you can earn extra money on the side.

Statistics show that 15% of the side hustlers earn over $1500 a month. Most of them spend only 5 to 10 hours a week on their side businesses.

You can turn your serious savings into a business. That will help you during your retirement years or pay off student loans.

The list of ideas below will help you explore some of the fruitful side hustles. Some of them demand little to no previous experience, while others will take you more practice.

6 profitable side businesses you can start today.

Become a social media and digital operations manager for SMEs.

Do you have experience in managing many social media accounts? Are you also adept at creating engaging content? It’s better to consider applying to be a digital operations manager.

The world has become a much more visual one, where most consumers rely on online content to find what they need.

As per indeed.com, social media managers earn $20.99 per hour on average in the U.S.

It is important to learn how to show effectiveness in using social media marketing. It would be best if you also work with a team of professionals to ensure the best results.

Most people choose to interact with businesses via social media. So, you must be able to market your services as a social media manager or digital operations manager.

Research shows that most businesses don’t do enough research on their target market. Instead, they launch their product and hope for the best.

Make sure that you can connect with them through their preferred medium. That’s one way of providing value to your clients.

Always strive for excellence. Doing that will ensure every single customer who uses your services is happy with your work.

Developing strategies and systems increases your productivity and profits.

When working with a brand, it’s essential to hear and understand the client’s tone of voice. If the client is fun and quirky, so should the social media posts.

Walking dogs jobs.

You may think that walking dogs is the hardest and most stressful thing you’ll ever do. If you think about it, walking dogs is easy and fun. If you love animals, you can make money walking dogs!

The best thing about walking dogs is that you do most of your work outside your home. It allows you to have flexible hours.

To be successful as a walking dog person, you must look like you enjoy what you’re doing.

“A dog is one of the remaining reasons why some people can be persuaded to go for a walk”- Orlando Aloysius Battista.

Women are running with their adorable dogs in a field. Gustavo Fring on Pexels.

You can earn a huge income if you know how to sell dog walking services. Your dog walking skills are a valuable commodity, and people will be glad to pay you for your service.

Ensure having the proper equipment (and insurance) before heading out on your first walk.

The demand for walking dogs is growing. People like to exercise their pets, and they can spend up to $17.16 per hour in the U.S.

You must have physical fitness. The job also requires patience and persistence to find and train a good dog walker for your pet.

While it may seem like a great opportunity, it takes dedication and training. Otherwise, you can only dream about it.

There are many ways of increasing your prospects of success.

First, you can offer your clients various services, such as grooming, pet sitting, etc.

Second, focus on building rapport with your clients.

Finally, always be on time. When you’re late for a walk, it is harder for clients to trust you.

Become an online customer service assistant.

Customer service can be a difficult task. Some people have the patience to handle the tedious requests of clients. While others have no patience at all.

If you have a talent for unraveling problems, you could turn this into a profitable side hustle.

All you need is a computer, a microphone and a way to connect to the internet.

You need to find a customer service company that will pay you to help them solve problems. And that will help you make more money.

Some companies may offer an hourly rate or a per-call fee. Meanwhile, others may only pay you a small commission on what the company sells out.

Demand is high for such jobs, especially in the U.S. Make a great impression to win the job.

According to the U.S. News, Customer Service Representatives made a median salary of $35,830 in 2020. The best-paid 25% made $45,400 that year, while the lowest-paid 25% made $28,760.

The internet is big. Having a good attitude will help you stand out. Be confident enough to prove yourself as a qualified online customer representative.

You need to show professionalism, have a strong command of English and have a great attitude.

Start by researching some popular brands and their needs. Find out what their typical problems are and how you can solve them.

Set up a profile to make it easy for clients to contact you. When someone has a problem, they can immediately reach you and solve it.

Don’t feel nervous about asking questions to learn more about your clients’ needs. This will help you build a better understanding of what makes them happy.

Develop and sell themes or plugins.

There’s a rapid growth of WordPress sites. WordPress offers a wide range of functionality, with plenty of downloadable themes available.

Many people choose to develop their own themes or plugins. They focus on what they are passionate about and market them in a niche market.

The profit potential is big. If you find a niche market for your product, you could charge high prices and earn a huge profit.

There are many courses and training on developing themes, making it easier to build a theme or plugin.

A silver laptop is placed on a wooden table surrounded by a coffee cup, an optical, and a cell phone. Monoar Rahman on Pexels.

It would be a wonderful idea to sell themes and plugins now while you are still studying at college.

In the long run, you may make enough to save up for your degree.

Become a niche website founder.

You might have heard the phrase, “Content is king,” when building a successful website. Well, this is true.

You must think out of the box. Create content that isn’t informative but also attractive, fun, or unique. That’ll help you rank higher and attract more visitors to your website.

The concept of niche website entrepreneurship is something we are all familiar with. But not everyone knows the basics behind it.

A niche website revolves around a specific topic or subject, such as travel or education.

While this might seem limited, it can help you stand out from the crowd. It makes it easier to promote your website because your target audience has an interest in your niche.

You can maximize your time and energy on a project that will provide a return on investment.

Offer your audience something they haven’t seen before. They’ll more likely stick around and buy from you.

Once you’ve set up a website, focus on providing quality content. Make sure you’re doing everything to improve your website.

Optimize the website with relevant keywords and images. Use moz.com for keyword research and pexels.com for pleasing images.

To become a niche website founder, you need to find a profitable niche that people would pay for.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to build up a list of websites specializing in that type of niche. Then you’ll need to contact these websites and offer your services to them.

Start a flipping business.

Starting a flipping business is a good way to earn extra money while working from home. People enjoy working with their hands.

You can start a flipping business at a reasonable cost. But what is most important is having a good attitude and a positive mindset.

Learn about the current condition of the building to determine whether you are getting a good deal.

Most flipping businesses demand a lot of work and expect some maintenance to make it more appealing to the buyers.

You can enjoy a successful and profitable flipping business with a little work and good luck.

Flipping is an incredible way of making money while saving on living expenses. You can do it anywhere with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Though, it may need some skill.

If you have a background in construction, real estate, and finance, you can learn how to flip homes. If not, don’t worry. There are various websites that teach how to do it, including video tutorials.

The flipping business has become too popular, and there’s a lot of demand for these homes.

A house flipper, Mark Ferguson, admits that profits and losses can have wide variations. He’s flipped over 150 homes and averages around $30,000 on each one. “You can make a lot of money once you have developed a system and learned the business,” he says.

It demands a lot of time to complete each project. And you will need to know how to manage people, negotiate, and find the right buyer.

The final words

Side hustles are the new side gig. With the current status of the economy, most of us are looking for extra ways to supplement our incomes.

Today’s economy demands that we become more self-reliant. If you’re looking for a way to get ahead with financial freedom, a side hustle is a great option. In fact, it’s become almost mandatory for most people to make ends meet.

As more and more jobs become automated, the demand for human talent is rising. This has created plenty of opportunities for freelancers and small businesses to step up their game and get paid big. These side hustles can help you get ahead in no time and put more money in your pocket every month.