Elderly Tennessee Woman Was Spending 'Hundreds a Month' Feeding Local Feral Cats Until Nonprofit Stepped in to Help

An elderly woman in Davidson County has taken it upon herself to feed the feral cats in Goodlettsville, TN as she says "her heart hurts for them." However, she was spending upwards of $300 a month of her own money on cat food, at her own choosing, and it was difficult for her to continue on her fixed income. Now Cat Colony Food Pantry, a nonprofit, has stepped in to assist by providing cat food so she can continue feeding the feral cats and using her income to care for her brother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1req4e_0lJAf30S00
A feral catPhoto byMario015 MedeirosonUnsplash

One Tennessee woman has a heart for feral cats and spends "hundreds a month" of her own money to care for them. Now a nonprofit has stepped in to help provide cat food.

Ms. Margaret Cares for the Feral Cats in Goodlettsville, TN

News Channel 5 reported that Margaret Harmon, also known as "Ms. Margaret" is not a crazy cat lady, but she does have a heart for the local feral cats in Goodlettsville, TN. She doesn't want to see them starve.

The Cat Colony Food Pantry is a nonprofit that learned about the situation and has begun providing cat food to Ms. Margaret and volunteers coming to trap, neuter and return the feral cats after they have been fixed. This is to control the feral cat population.

Margaret Harmon is grateful for the cat food donations by Cat Colony Food Pantry.

She said:

"It means a lot. I’m on social security, and I already pay out like $500 a month for a unit, and I spend $300 a month easy." -Margaret Harmon (Source: News Channel 5)

Erica Ciccarone is with the Cat Colony Food Pantry and dropped off cat food to Ms. Margaret (seen below).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFa2U_0lJAf30S00
Erica Ciccarone dropping off cat food to Margaret HarmonPhoto byNews Channel 5

Erica spoke to News Channel 5 about Margaret Harmon's situation.

She said:

“And it’s tough because like Margaret, a lot of the caretakers are elderly or on fixed incomes, a lot of them are primary caregivers for an adult in their lives, and even though they may be struggling financially, they’re moved to support these cats that no one owns." -Erica Ciccarone, Cat Colony Food Pantry (Source: News Channel 5)

Now that Margaret is getting help from Cat Colony Food Pantry, she can use her income to pay bills and take care of her brother. It is a big relief for her. She just wants to look after the cats that were born without a home.

Erica said this about Ms. Margaret:

"They can be stigmatized by people in the neighborhood, even by family who just think of them as crazy cat people." -Erica Ciccarone, Cat Colony Food Pantry (Source: News Channel 5)

Margaret Harmon will continue to look out for the feral cats in her community, thanks to the help from Cat Colony Food Pantry.

The Mission of the Cat Colony Food Pantry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNSwn_0lJAf30S00
Margaret Harmon holding a feral catPhoto byCat Colony Food Pantry

On its website, the Cat Colony Food Pantry shares its mission.

It reads:

"The Cat Colony Food Pantry provides cat food to colony caretakers in Nashville, Tennessee. Many colony caretakers struggle to afford necessities for themselves, yet their compassion and sense of duty motivate them to care for the cats they encounter. In addition, caretakers are often stigmatized by neighbors and society at large for helping these animals that no one owns. This makes it even harder to ask for and receive help. 
We believe that community cats are worthy of receiving food, shelter and veterinary care, regardless of their socialization — and that colony caretakers are an indispensable part of the animal welfare community. That’s why we collect donations and distribute them to caretakers with financial need. Every pound of food is donated by the generous folks who believe in our mission. 
We also believe that trap-neuter-return (TNR) is the only effective way to control the outdoor cat population. We provide education and outreach to help caretakers navigate the low-cost spay/neuter clinics in our area. The Cat Colony Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) and registered nonprofit in the state of Tennessee."

Those that live in Davidson County or the Nashville area can donate to their worthwhile cause on the official website.

Please share this article with family and friends so they can be informed about the noble efforts of Cat Colony Food Pantry to keep the feral cat population down in Davidson County, TN.

