Colorado Springs, CO

Woman Asks TikTok Why She is Being Charged Public Improvement Fee at Colorado Springs Target at 2.5% on Every Item

Zack Love

A woman makes a TikTok video documenting a strange "Public Improvement Fee" she is being charged on every single item she purchases at Target in Colorado Springs. It turns out to be a Public Improvement fee that is set by either the developer or landlords of the property and goes directly to them. This is not something that Target has control over, but it is still something that will add to the bill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qzLI_0lDqHNVr00
TargetPhoto byKevin Dooley; CC BY 2.0

A woman shopping at a Target she has not visited before in Colorado Springs is baffled by a 2.5% fee that she is charged for every single item she purchases at the store.

Holly Teska makes a TikTok video asking if the fee is the same as sales tax and why it is being charged. She gives a shot of the checkout screen with this fee after every purchase (seen below).

She said:

"Things are getting out of control right now. So like, I was purchasing my items, checking out in the self-checkout, and I noticed that there was a new public improvement fee, which was 2.5% per item, so like, $0.50 for every item, and I took a picture of this." -Holly Teska, TikTok video
"I'm just wondering, public improvement...isn't that like sales tax is? Like what do we pay sales tax for?" -Holly Teska, TikTok video
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IoU5c_0lDqHNVr00
Target checkoutPhoto byHolly Teska (@hollyintheclouds on TikTok)

Holly's TikTok video can be viewed below.

What is the public improvement fee, and why is it charged?

Keep reading to find out all of the details.

What is the Public Improvement Fee (PIF) in Colorado Springs?

The public improvement fee, or PIF, is something that residents of Colorado Springs are all too familiar with, and it's mostly not viewed favorably as it is charged in addition to sales tax.

FOX 21 News reported that when a developer or landlord enacts a public improvement fee (PIF), there is nothing that the lessee, the city's government, or even voters have anything to do with.

The developers claim that the purpose of the public improvement fee is to "find public improvements and other eligible costs associated with redevelopment and revitalization of the shopping center and surrounding areas." (Source: FOX 21 News)

KOAA News5 reported that the public improvement fee was further explained by Charae McDaniel, the chief financial officer for the City of Colorado Springs.

She said:

"It's commonly used to fund improvements on the property, for example, sidewalks, lighting, parking lots, or it can also be used as a revenue stream for bond repayment," said McDaniel. "The trends that we're seeing, (PIF's) are more so with newer developments, so the developments that are occurring in the last five to ten years are the ones that have them more." -Charae McDaniel, Chief Financial Officer of Colorado Springs (Source: KOAA News5)

When a business moves into a building that has a PIF, they have to sign a contractual agreement with the property developer. The business owner must then calculate the public improvement fees on sales they collected, and then report this to the developer. The process is very similar to collecting sales tax and paying it to the city, the county, and to the state.

ColoradoSprings.gov states on its website that "public improvement fees must be listed on the sales receipt as a separate line item from the sales tax."

Buyer Beware for Public Improvement Fees in Colorado Springs

In some cases, if the shopper doesn't review their receipt, they might not even be aware they are paying the public improvement fee. If a PIF is set at 1% and you have a $100 bill to pay, you'll be paying $1 on that receipt for the public improvement fee.

Also, keep in mind that different shopping centers can have different public improvement fees. The public improvement fee at Target is 2.5%, while the public improvement fee at Beasts & Brews in Northgate is 1%, and the fee at the shops at First and Main is 0.75%. These fees are set by the developer or landlord of the property.

Do you think it is fair that Colorado Springs allows developers and landlords to set impose public improvement fees as they choose?

Sources

ColoradoSprings.gov "Frequently Asked Questions" page.

TikTok account: @hollyintheclouds

Portillo, Ashley. "What are public improvement fees found on receipts at local businesses, restaurants?" KOAA News5. Updated: 9 July 2021.

Marks, Samantha. "What's a PIF and why am I paying for it?" Posted: 9 May 2018. Updated: 10 May 2018.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Target# shopping centers# public improvement fee# Colorado Springs# sales tax

Comments / 37

Published by

Zack covers interesting and inspiring news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree and an MBA.

Huntsville, AL
19K followers

More from Zack Love

Forest Park, OH

'Guardian Angel' Kitten Saves Ohio Family During a House Fire, but Sadly Dies After Going Back into the Home

An Ohio family is thankful to be alive, thanks to their precious kitten Nina that woke them up as the house started burning. The fire started about an hour after the father attempted to start the hot water heater. The family had Nina outside with them, but somehow Nina managed to enter the house and go up to the kid's room. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to try an rebuild.

Read full story
22 comments
Idaho Falls, ID

Angry Moose Estimated at Over 1,000 lbs. Charges at Idaho Man on Snowmobile, and it was Captured on Video

Two brothers were snowmobiling east of Idaho Falls when they encounter a territorial moose that charges one of the brothers waving his arms to get the animal's attention. The moose charges and the brother jumps right before the moose hits the snowmobile and tumbles into the snow. The brother gets on his damaged snowmobile. It was all captured on video.

Read full story
22 comments
Little Rock, AR

Positive News: 8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Wants to Help His Waffle House Waiter & Starts a GoFundMe that Raises Over $100K

An 8-year-old boy and his family patronize their local Waffle House in Little Rock, Arkansas almost every weekend, and have come to know their waiter, and he is "the nicest person." The family learns that the waiter had fallen on hard times, partly due to their apartment complex being unsuitable for living, and needing a reliable vehicle. The boy wants to help this lovable waiter, so he starts a GoFundMe for $5,000 but it surpasses the initial goal by much more, blessing their waiter far beyond measure.

Read full story
15 comments
San Manuel, AZ

Arizona Bobcat Entered Home Through Doggy Door & Was Lying in Dog's Bed. Pet Dog 'Squeakers' Was Injured in Home Attack

An Arizona homeowner was surprised to find a bobcat laying in poor little Squeakers dog bed, and it attacked her dog, leaving it wounded. Arizona Game and Fish were called to their home to catch the bobcat, but it managed to get away before they arrived. A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for little Squeaker's surgery and medical expenses.

Read full story
396 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Woman Goes into Subway and Orders a 6-inch Wrap with Double Meat & Tip. She Pays & Posts TikTok About $19 Bill

A Minnesota woman is upset that her Subway order for a 6-inch Turkey wrap comes to almost $19, after adding $3 for double meat, and $2.45 for a tip. She says she has "a bone to pick with Subway," but if she saw the menu prices posted in the restaurant, why did she order it?

Read full story
1589 comments
Elkhart, IN

Man Orders Sausage McMuffin at McDonald's in Indiana & Given $5,000 Cash Deposit by Accident. He Returns the Cash.

A man that orders a sausage McMuffin from McDonald's in Elkhart, Indiana in January received more than his breakfast sandwich. They handed him a bag with $5,000 in cash, which was a cash deposit for that restaurant. He does the right thing and returns the money, and potentially saves McDonald's employees from being fired. His reward: $200 and free McDonald's for a month. His proud sister then creates a GoFundMe for him for the amount of $5,000.

Read full story
2 comments

Positive News: Louisiana Man's Card Gets Declined, and Good Samaritan Buys his Groceries in Act of Kindness: 'I Got You'

A 46-year-old man from Catahoula, Louisiana deposits his paycheck into his bank account. He heads to the grocery store to get "seafood and spirits" but finds out in the checkout line that his debit card is declined. His bank had not posted the funds to his bank account yet. He thinks he will have to return later when a kind patron behind him in line offers to buy his groceries. Now they are "friends for life."

Read full story
16 comments
Kansas City, MO

Positive News: The Only Cheerleader at Southeast H.S. Teaches us all a Lesson in Leadership, Says 'I Don't Want to Quit'

Most Americans that went to public high school have experienced what it is like to be at a pep rally. The cheerleaders are tasked with getting everyone pumped up for the big homecoming game. At Southeast High School, there is only one cheerleader, and she refuses to give up. Her spirit is an inspiring lesson in leadership for all of us.

Read full story
7 comments
Jackson, MS

Disabled Woman in Jackson Receives $11K Water Bill in Jan. They Reduce Bill Down by 9,667 & She still can't afford $1.4K

A disabled woman in Jackson, Mississippi received an $11K water bill in January. She contacted her water company and they adjust her outstanding bill down by $9,667.09 to $1,442.18. She contends that it is still too much and that she actually used very little water, due to low water pressure at her home. The WSBA then offers to put her on a payment plan for the $1,442. The interim third-party manager admits that the billing system "is a mess."

Read full story
25 comments
Alligator Point, FL

A Florida Man Comes Across a Massive Old Clam & Wants to Eat it. He Finds Out from a Marine Lab it is Over 200 Years Old

A Florida man is walking along the beach with his family at Alligator Point, Florida when he comes across a massive clam weighing about 2.6 lbs. His initial thought was to make clam chowder and eat it, but after counting the layers on the shell, he sends it off to the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab to find out more. The clam turns out to be about 214 years old, which means it was "born in 1809" according to the lab. Find out what he did with this "old clam."

Read full story
182 comments
Oak Ridge, TN

Walmart in Oak Ridge, TN Charges Grandmother over $200 for "SITE MERCH" in Receipt Error When Buying Groceries

A grandson in Oak Ridge, Tennessee posted a video on TikTok to show that his grandmother was charged for "SITE MERCH" on her grocery receipt during checkout at Walmart. She paid for her groceries with her credit card, not noticing the erroneous charge until she arrived home. One person commenting on this TikTok video believes the cashier made an error when keying in produce numbers.

Read full story
78 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Mother & Others Witness 'Bungee Cord Snap' While Her Child is in the Mall Jump in the Parkway Place Mall

A mother was shopping at the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville, AL on Saturday, 25 February 2023, when her daughter requested to jump on the "Mall Jump" trampoline attraction located in the food court. A bungee cord snapped mid-air sending her daughter to the floor. Emergency medical responders were called and the mother is warning other parents about the safety of this attraction.

Read full story
4 comments
Decatur, AL

The Daikin Festival Returns to Point Mallard May 5 with Japanese Folk Dance, Free Food and Drink and is 100% FREE

The Daikin Festival returns to Decatur on Friday, 5 May 2023 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with Japanese Folk Dancing, live music, Yakisoba, BBQ, hamburgers, prizes, and a fireworks display. Everything is free of charge.

Read full story
1 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Customers Have Concerns About Their Vehicles & Payments After American Car Center Ceases Operations

Customers who financed a car from the American Car Center location in Huntsville have concerns about their vehicle after the national dealership "ceased operations" on Friday, 24 February 2023. One local resident is worried about losing her vehicle and making her car loan payments. A Huntsville lawyer weighs in on the matter and what to expect.

Read full story
Clark County, OH

Positive News: 'Hero' School Bus Driver in Clark County Ohio Saves a Student from Being Hit by a Passing Vehicle at Stop

Tecumseh Local School posted a video on Facebook on Thursday, 23 February 2023 where a student is about to step off of a school bus when an oncoming car fails to stop and tries to pass the stopped bus from the right. The bus driver takes decisive action and grabs the student by the backpack, yanking him back before a potentially terrible accident occurs. The bus driver is being celebrated as a hero.

Read full story
11 comments
Limestone County, AL

Sick Sugar Creek Elementary Students 'Did not Consume Raw Chicken Tenders,' According to Superintendent Randy Shearouse

The Alabama Department of Public Health has been investigating why at least 26 children got sick at Sugar Creek Elementary school in Limestone County. The sick children had "nausea and vomiting" in common, which led parents to believe it was possibly from eating "raw chicken tenders." Superintendent Randy Shearouse wants parents to know that the chicken tenders were "fully cooked and not raw."

Read full story
16 comments
Pensacola, FL

Florida Woman Finds Cockroach Cooked into the Food at Pensacola Slim Chickens. She Thought it was a 'Burnt Spot'

A couple eating at Slim Chickens on 9 Mile Road in Pensacola think they see a burnt spot, but after a closer inspection, she finds a cockroach cooked into her husband's food. The owner of this restaurant has given their sincerest apologies and even $100 in gift cards hoping to make it right with the Kirkland family.

Read full story
37 comments
Idaho State

Hunter Drives Down Busy Idaho Highway with Dead Mountain Lion Strapped to his Lamborghini. Next: The 'Giveaway Hunt'

Hunter Will Alt drives down a busy Idaho highway with a dead mountain lion strapped to the back of his Lamborghini. He posted about his "mountain lion hunt of a lifetime" that took him two weeks to hunt this magnificent creature, so he could drive down an Idaho highway to drum up some publicity for his big giveaway. He and his team want to take two "lucky" individuals on a guided hunt for another mountain lion and then take his Lamborghini to the race track. Not everyone on social media is amused.

Read full story
455 comments
Anchorage, AK

An Anchorage Woman Was Out Walking her Dog When a Wild Moose Starts Charging Her and Kicks her in the Head

An Anchorage woman was out walking her dog on their daily stroll when an irate moose is charging up behind her, and the moose actually kicks her in the head. Fortunately, a passerby in a truck witness the whole incident and are there to help her after it happens.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy