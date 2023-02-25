Sick Sugar Creek Elementary Students 'Did not Consume Raw Chicken Tenders,' According to Superintendent Randy Shearouse

Zack Love

The Alabama Department of Public Health has been investigating why at least 26 children got sick at Sugar Creek Elementary school in Limestone County. The sick children had "nausea and vomiting" in common, which led parents to believe it was possibly from eating "raw chicken tenders." Superintendent Randy Shearouse wants parents to know that the chicken tenders were "fully cooked and not raw."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrTC2_0kzC8Qaj00
Sugar Creek Elementary schoolPhoto bySugar Creek Elementary School website

WHNT News 19 reported that "multiple kids at Sugar Creek Elementary School appeared to get sick after eating lunch" on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has been investigating reports of 26 children getting sick with symptoms of "nausea and vomiting." ADPH has taken specimens from patients and sent them for analysis to the Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery.

Concerned parents began sharing that "almost the entire 5th-grade class got sick after eating raw chicken tenders at lunch," however Superintendent Randy Shearouse is refuting that claim.

Superintendent Randy Shearouse: The Box Says, 'Fully Cooked'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjRHG_0kzC8Qaj00
Dr. Randy ShearousePhoto byWHNT News 19

AL.com reported that Limestone County Schools Superintendent Randy Shearouse wants everyone to know that the children did not ingest raw chicken tenders.

He said:

“The box says ‘fully cooked,’” he said. “They come to us fully cooked.” -Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools Superintendent (Source: AL.com)

Shearouse did confirm that all of the students affected by the mystery illness were fifth graders.

He did not completely rule out it was food-related.

He said:

“We are going to test the food to see if we can determine if this was anything related to what we serve,” he said. “They do have to save food samples of what we serve so it can be tested.” -Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools Superintendent (Source: AL.com)

Shearouse also suggested that the symptoms the children experienced happened faster than typical food poisoning, and assured that the school standard has very strict food standards in place in the school lunchrooms.

He said:

“The health department shared with us that normally food poisoning takes four to six hours,” he said. “This was a lot quicker than that. That kind of causes us to pause. We don’t know if this was a virus going around, something related to food. We’re just not sure at this point.” -Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools Superintendent (Source: AL.com)

Hopefully, the ADPH will have answers soon about what caused these children at Sugar Creek Elementary School to become ill, so future illnesses can be prevented.

Sources

Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) official website.

Grotjahn, Jess. "ADPH: 26 children sickened at Limestone County school." WHNT News 19. Posted: 23 February 2023. Updated: 24 February 2023.

Thornton, William. "Raw chicken tenders not to blame after Alabama students sickened: superintendent." AL.com. 23 February 2023.

