An Anchorage Woman Was Out Walking her Dog When a Wild Moose Starts Charging Her and Kicks her in the Head

An Anchorage woman was out walking her dog on their daily stroll when an irate moose is charging up behind her, and the moose actually kicks her in the head. Fortunately, a passerby in a truck witness the whole incident and are there to help her after it happens.

Moose in the road Photo by Ivars Krutainis on Unsplash

A woman from Anchorage is feeling blessed that another woman and her husband happened to be driving by and were able to offer some help after a charging moose left her injured and laying helpless in the snow.

Anchorage Woman Walking her Dog is Kicked by a Charging Moose

Channel 2 News reported that Tracy Hansen of Anchorage was walking her dog Gunner on their regular daily route on the sidewalk of Old Seward Highway on 16 February 2023, when the unexpected happened. A charging moose "jumped over her and kicked her in the head."

She said:

“I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something,” Hansen said. “I had put my hands up to my head, and I’m like, ‘I’m bleeding.’” -Tracy Hansen, dog walker kicked by moose (Source: Channel 2 News)

At the time of the incident, a passerby and her husband notice what is happening. Kate Timmons is in the passenger seat while her husband is driving. She records the whole thing.

She says, "You guys, a moose is chasing this person." The picture below shows the moose charging Tracy, as Kate starts yelling.

Kate Timmons recording as the moose charges Tracy and her dog. Photo by Kate Timmons

As the Timmons were driving up in their truck Kate realizes that the situation could be dangerous and starts shouting, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, watch out!"

The moose jumps over Tracy, and then kicks her in the head. (The video clip can be seen at Alaska's News Source, Channel 2 News)

Kate described what happened in the aftermath.

She said:

“My husband was able to pull her over the snow bank, so we could get her in the truck with her dog and kind of get her out of the way,” Timmons said. “It definitely seemed unprovoked from our standpoint and it happened so fast it was just like, a matter of getting her out of the situation, getting her help, making sure, you know my big thing was that she didn’t have a head trauma, that there wasn’t a bleed or something.” -Kate Timmons, a passerby that stopped to help (Source: Channel 2 News)

If the Timmons family had not been driving by at that moment to help, the situation could have been much worse for Tracy.

Kate Timmons Photo by KTUU Channel 2 News

Kate said she was worried about what could have happened if someone had discovered Tracy Hansen laying on the sidewalk injured.

Tracy is very thankful.

She said:

“Kate and I were discussing that the Lord put her in the right place, at the right time to be able to help.” -Tracy Hansen, dog walker kicked by moose (Source: Channel 2 News)

Tracy Hansen, charged by a moose Photo by KTUU Channel 2 News

Tracy Hansen had to get staples in her head as a result of the injury along with headaches, but her dog, Gunner, was not injured. Despite this ordeal, it will not stop her from walking Gunner on their regular route.

Note: If you ever see a moose charging, try to get out of its way, and keep your distance. They can be temperamental and dangerous.

Please help by sharing this story on social media so others can be informed about this story.

Sources

Fernandez, Georgina and Joe Cadotte. "Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog." KTUU Channel 2 News. 20 February 2023.

Twitter account: Alaska's News Source Channel 2 News.