Memphis, TN

Cause for Concern in Memphis: 19K MLGW Customers 'Have Not Received a Bill For Months' & May Get a Surprise Bill

Zack Love

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers in Memphis, Tennessee are starting to get concerned after many have not received a utility bill since November 2022. One customer is proactive and calls MLGW for some answers, but gets a vague response on what to do. Many customers could receive two utility bills at once.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5azM_0knfOJyE00
MLGW signPhoto byFOX13 News

FOX13 News reported that "thousands of customers are trying to figure out how much they'll have to pay and when" due to "19,000 MLGW customers demanding for answers" after not receiving a bill since November 2022.

MLGW customer Traynor Jennings III was starting to get concerned after not receiving a utility bill since November. He called MLGW and asked when they would be sending him his next bill, and they didn't give him a clear answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z10Y_0knfOJyE00
Traynor Jennings IIIPhoto byFOX13 News

He told FOX13 News:

“We got two letters in the mail. It basically said they are still working out what our bill would be and please provide some type of payment. That is all we got.” -Traynor Jennings III, MLGW customer (Source: FOX13 News)

MLGW is blaming their delayed bills on their new smart "digital" meters.

MLGW's vice president, Timothy Davis said during a board meeting that "water from December’s winter storm has gotten into digital meters" and that meters are "reading too much consumption while others are reading non-consumption."

Many are wondering what good is it to install smart and digital readers if water from storms will be causing this many problems.

Where does this leave MLGW customers?

The "non-answers" from the company are causing some customers to grow concerned they will be receiving one or two large bills that will come at an unexpected time.

Jennings III thinks that MLGW should give some flexibility if they are going to surprise customers will utility bills, especially big families on a budget.

He said:

“There has to be something where they can give these families a 12-month no interest payment. You can’t expect these families to pay this big note all of a sudden and demand a payment. That is just unfair.” -Traynor Jennings III, MLGW customer (Source: FOX13 News)

MLGW told FOX13 News "instead of not sending a bill to customers with a zero reading, they’re sending a 'conservative estimate' based on prior usage." MLGW customers are supposed to see delayed bills starting Monday.

It still remains to be seen when the utility bill will arrive.

Sources

Jordan, Cierra. "Nearly 19,000 MLGW customers have not received a bill for months." FOX13 News. 14 February 2023.

MLGW official website.

