Tennessee Couple Allege that Jack Daniels Barrel Houses Are Causing an 'Uncontrollable Whiskey Fungus' in Lincoln County

Zack Love

A Tennessee couple in Lincoln County started wondering why the plants, trees, and shrubs in their community were covered in a black fungus that will kill plant life if left untreated. They have spent thousands of dollars to remove the fungus from his property and home but the problem is coming from the Jack Daniels warehouses or "barrel houses" that have been built in close proximity to his community. When they took their concerns to the Lincoln County Commission on November 15, the Mayor informed them that six more warehouses will be built in the same area. Their only recourse is a lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjTTG_0kne0mKl00
Jack Daniels No. 7Photo byNejc SokličonUnsplash

It's hard to live in Tennessee and not know about the Jack Daniels whiskey brand, which is owned by the Brown-Forman Corporation in Lynchburg, and mainly sits in Moore County, but the company has been busting at the seams, as they continue to build non-descript warehouses into other counties.

From personal experience driving through Moore County on the way to Tullahoma, the warehouses aren't much to look at, as most of them do not have signage, but everyone knows they are owned by Brown-Forman Corporation.

Many of these warehouses are barrel houses, that allow their whiskey to age in barrels inside a secured area. The warehouses may seem harmless, but since moving into Lincoln County quickly, environmental issues are now starting to come to light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UG2qN_0kne0mKl00
Inside a barrel housePhoto bygatorfan252525; CC BY-SA 4.0

Homeowners in Lincoln County Battle an 'Uncontrollable Whiskey Fungus'

WHNT News 19 reported that homeowners Patrick and Christi Long live in Lincoln County in a community where Brown-Forman has built and continues to build warehouses. Now that they have barrel houses for neighbors, they have personally experienced an "uncontrollable whiskey fungus that's killing his plants and trees."

Patrick Long explained to WHNT News 19 that "the whiskey is releasing too much ethanol that's allowing a thick fungus to grow that will not go away on its own," and "he has spent thousands to remove the fungus from his home." He knows that the "black fungus or whiskey fungus is coming straight from the liquor barrel storage facility that's owned by the Brown-Forman Corporation for Jack Daniels."

He said:

“The black fungus will cover an entire shrub and just completely strangle the bush,” says Long, whose home in Mulberry Tennessee is right next to the Jack Daniels barrel house. “The evaporation of the ethanol that’s inside of those barrel houses with all of that alcohol turns into a black fungus and that black fungus attaches to anything that doesn’t move.” -Patrick Long, a homeowner in Lincoln County (Source: WHNT News 19)

Patrick Long Took His Concerns to the Lincoln County Commission

WHNT News 19 reported that Patrick Long took his concerns to the Lincoln County Commission on 15 November 2022, and that is when he was informed by the mayor that they were going to build six more warehouses in the area.

He said:

“That’s a hazardous material and that zoning does not prohibit that to even occur and yet we are going to have 66,000 barrels of Jack Daniels whiskey in each of those warehouses that will produce the black fungus that you see here at six times the levels that we have today.” -Patrick Long, a homeowner in Lincoln County (Source: WHNT News 19)

The leadership doesn't appear to care about what happens to the residents that are being plagued by the black whiskey fungus, or the environment surrounding the barrel houses.

If they cared, they would do some environmental studies, and listen to the people living around these barrel houses.

No Environmental Studies or Surveys Done

Long's big concern is that Lincoln County allowed Brown-Forman to build these warehouses before really doing any environmental surveys at the sites. Now, the trees and plants are being covered with a black fungus, and it doesn't seem to concern Lincoln County mayor Bill Newman.

WHNT News 19 reported on 13 February 2023, that the Longs have filed a lawsuit against Lincoln County for "building additional barrel houses without a valid environmental study or building permit."

Long said:

“We would end up with 20 barrel houses in Lincoln County in about a half a mile radius,” said Long. “They did not go through the building and planning cycle and they never submitted to a site plan, and they never provided the building plans.” -Patrick Long, a homeowner in Lincoln County (Source: WHNT News 19)

At the time of publication, 14 February 2023, there are six barrel houses on the border of Lincoln and Moore County, and fourteen more are scheduled to be built.

Please share this article on social media so others can be informed about the dangers of these barrel houses.

Sources

Snowden, Archie. "Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs." WHNT News 19. Published: 21 November 2022. Updated: 22 November 2022.

Snowden, Archie. "Couple files a lawsuit against Lincoln County over Jack Daniels barrel houses." WHNT News 19. Published: 13 February 2023. Updated: 14 February 2023.

