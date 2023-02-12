Payson, UT

84-Year-Old Elderly Man is 'Abruptly Fired' at Walmart in Payson, Utah After Greeting the Community for 14 Years. Why?

An 84-year-old Walmart greeter in Utah is "abruptly fired" without explanation on Wednesday, after working for Walmart faithfully for 14 years, and many local shoppers are left wondering how this could happen to a kind elderly man that loves his community. He was still working so he could pay for his wife's cancer treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXdT8_0kkddK6f00
Thane TelfordPhoto byKUTV 2 News

KUTV 2 News reported that Thane Telford, a greeter at the Walmart in Payson, Utah was let go "abruptly" on Wednesday, 8 February 2023 after 14 loyal years of service. Many in the community are in disbelief that Walmart would fire him without reason.

Thane Telford has a "legion of fans" after being a greeter for so many years. Customers would always love to see what hat he would be wearing. Some people even refer to him as the "Hat Man."

His wife, Lillian, creates and decorates his hats, and he would wear them for 14 years, greeting Walmart customers with a loving smile as they entered. Many would love to see what colorful that he would be wearing during their shopping trip.

Thane and Lillian had an agreement, he explained, which is why he started wearing crazy and colorful hats.

He said:

“We decided together we needed to get a little more entertainment, a little more laughing out of people.“ -Thane Telford, faithful Walmart employee fired abruptly (Source: KUTV 2 News)

His wife Lillian has cancer, and he continued to work so he could pay for her cancer treatment, and also pre-pay for his own burial expenses.

Thane Telford Was 'Abruptly Fired,' it Left Him 'Crying and Humiliated'

That all ended on Wednesday, when Walmart management fired Telford, and he was devastated.

His daughter told KUTV 2 News that this is the first time her father has been fired for any. He was actually left "crying and humiliated," after he asked Walmart management not to let him go. His request fell on deaf ears, and the community and his family are left wondering why.

Telford says he can still perform his job, but Walmart management wouldn't budge on their decision. To many, it seems heartless that they would do something like this to such a good-hearted man.

There are many unanswered questions about why they let Thane go.

On Thursday, Friends and Family Stood Outside to Protest his Firing

KUTV 2 News reported that Thane Telford was accompanied by friends and family outside of Walmart on Thursday, 9 February 2023, standing across the parking lot in a show of protest to his unfair firing, after 14 years of faithful service.

Some held signs that read, "HONK FOR THE HAT MAN!" and "Justice for Thane." Those pictures can be seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnZ7J_0kkddK6f00
"HONK FOR THE HAT MAN!"Photo byKUTV 2 News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AO50V_0kkddK6f00
Justice for ThanePhoto byKUTV 2 News

As their small group of family and friends stood outside in solidarity for Thane, Walmart shoppers would honk to show support, or even stop to see what happened to their beloved greeter.

One mother with her family in the vehicle stopped, by and said, “He’s just the sweetest. I loved going to Walmart to see which hat." Another shopper said, “My kids would absolutely look forward to his smile. They loved those hats.”

A GoFundMe was Started for Thane Telford, a Sweet Man

Friends and family decided to start a GoFundMe campaign page for Thane Telford. On Thursday, 9 February 2023, they contributed $7,000 to it. At the time of publication [11 February 2023], it had reached $37,806.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnvhh_0kkddK6f00
GoFundMe pagePhoto byTracy Jarvis

The info for the GoFundMe page reads:

"Thane Telford is an 84-year-old man from Utah. He had been working as a greeter at the Walmart in Payson for the last 14 years. He is known as the friendly, kind, hat man. He wore hats decorated around the seasons his wife would make for him. The community loves him! He is a light in the world that we could all use more of. After being a treasured employee he was let go on feb 8, 23. He wanted to stay working to continue providing for him and his wife. Please help ease the financial burden of this sweet, kind hearted man." -GoFundMe page for Thane Telford

Mr. Telford did not deserve to be fired abruptly from a company that he was faithful to for 14 years. It is sad that employees are not valued and treated with respect.

Please help share this article on social media so everyone can be informed about what happened to Thane Telford.

Sources

GoFundMe page for Thane Telford.

Mullahy, Brian. "Payson rallies around 84-year-old Walmart greeter who claims he was abruptly fired." KUTV 2 News. 9 February 2023.

