Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'

Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls, NJ will implement and enforce a new policy starting on 8 March 2023. The policy states that "children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie's." Parents with children that are "nine and under" better find a babysitter, or pick it up "to go."

A photo of spaghetti, but not from Nettie's Photo by Homescreenify on Unsplash

A spaghetti restaurant in Tinton Falls of Monmouth County seems to have beef with children under 10, but the issue could run much deeper because unruly children really fall on the parents that allow their children to get out of control.

It prompts the question: Are the children eating at Nettie's really that bad?

That remains to be seen.

NJ.com reported it is "one of New Jersey's most popular Italian restaurants," and even ranked it as "`the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey."

This ranking should probably be taken with a grain of salt, considering the number of Italian families and restaurants in the state that can cook excellent spaghetti with their eyes closed.

If it's truly popular, it will be remembered by what exit it's found at in the Garden State, however, that might be changing with its new children policy going into effect on March 8.

Nettie's House of Spaghetti Facebook Post

Nettie's House of Spaghetti posted a message on Facebook about the new policy change. The post shows the following picture with the message below.

"Children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie's" Photo by Nettie's House of Spaghetti

The Facebook post reads:

"We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s. Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation. This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.

We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward.

Thank you for understanding." (Source: Nettie's House of Spaghetti Facebook post)

Hopefully, this will not affect their regular customers, because most parents know it is a hassle to try and find a babysitter at the last minute.

