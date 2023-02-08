Waterford Township, MI

A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it in

Zack Love

For almost a year, a 65-year-old Michigan woman has been walking to work about 2.7 miles every day from White Lake Charter Township to Waterford Township. This is because her green Jeep Liberty fell into disrepair about a year ago, and she could not afford to get it fixed. On 21 January 2023, while walking to work, she came across something very unusual - a Ziploc bag filled with $14,780 in cash. She turned the money in, and her honesty resulted in a blessing she could not have imagined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXoSW_0kfqKf3V00
Walking on the roadPhoto byAnika HuizingaonUnsplash

The Washington Post reported that 65-year-old Dianne Gordon has been walking five days a week to work, because about a year ago, her green Jeep Liberty broke down in the worst way, and she just didn't have enough funds to fix it. So she's been walking to and from VC's Fresh Marketplace in Waterford Township for five days a week, and it takes her about an hour each way.

Dianne Gordon Finds Cash on Her Way Home

On 21 January 2023, Dianne noticed something out of the ordinary on the ground during her walk home. Around 5:30 p.m. she decided on this day to stop at the gas station to get a snack. Right when she opened the convenience store door to leave, she looked down and saw a lot of cash in a Ziploc bag.

Dianne could have kept the money and used it to purchase another vehicle, but she didn't.

She said:

“I happened to look down, and there was a bag of money,” Gordon said. “I picked it up, and there were some papers that went with it, and I turned it over, and there was even more money.” -Dianne Gordon (Source: The Washington Post)

Dianne knew what she needed to do.

She said:

“I just looked at it, and I knew it wasn’t mine,” Gordon said. “I knew what I needed to do.” -Dianne Gordon (Source: The Washington Post)

So she did what all of us would have done upon finding almost $15,000 in cash and immediately contacted the local police. Officer Connell came to the gas station and collected the money.

Within two hours of turning it in, Dianne was called and informed that they had found the owners of the money.

The owners turned out to be a newly married couple, that had just gotten married that day.

Police Chief Dan Keller of the White Lake Township Police Department said the newlyweds were "overwhelmed with gratitude at Gordon’s honesty."

Dianne's honesty surprised Police Chief Dan Keller.

He said:

“She didn’t hesitate, she didn’t question it,” Keller said. “This doesn’t happen very often, that someone finds a large sum of money and turns it in. Some people would do that, and some people wouldn’t. She didn’t give it a second thought.” -Police Chief Dan Keller (Source: The Washington Post)

Dianne didn't even flinch in her resolve.

She said:

“If it doesn’t belong to you, you don’t keep it,” she said. “I didn’t do anything special. All I did was return something that didn’t belong to me.” -Dianne Gordon (Source: The Washington Post)

An Unexpected 'Angel' Blesses Dianne

It is rare in today's world to come across a person like Dianne Gordon, but honest and good people are out there. Dianne didn't know that Stacy Connell, the wife of Officer Connell, found out what Dianne had done, and was moved by her actions. So she set up a GoFundme page for Dianne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsHHB_0kfqKf3V00
GoFundMePhoto byStacy Connell/Friends of Dianne

Stacy Connell said:

“As a police officer’s wife, I typically hear the bad things, so this was obviously heartwarming,” said Connell. “I was hoping we could help her get a car, since she could have walked into any dealership and used that money.” -Stacy Connell (Source: The Washington Post)

At the time of publication, the GoFundme campaign had raised $73,111 for Dianne. The money raised for Dianne was used to buy her a new green Jeep Compass, and she received her new vehicle on 3 February 2023.

This story shows that good things can happen to good people.

Help congratulate Dianne Gordon on her new vehicle, thanks to her honesty and integrity to do the right thing without wavering.

Please help share this positive story with friends and family on social media.

Sources

GoFundme for Dianne Gordon campaign page by Stacy Connell.

Page, Sydney. "Her car died, so she walks to work. One day on the walk, she found $15,000." The Washington Post. 7 February 2023.

