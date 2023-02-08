U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle Beach

The U.S. Navy has been successfully recovering pieces from the Chinese Spy Balloon, and released photos on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. It has been confirmed that the Chinese spy balloon was used to spy on sensitive locations while above the United States. This is the 5th known Chinese spy balloon like this to fly over the U.S., according to the White House National Security Council spokesman.

Recovering the Chinese spy balloon Photo by U.S. Navy

CNBC reported that the U.S. Navy started recovering parts and pieces from the downed Chinese spy balloon on Sunday, 5 February 2023. The balloon was 200 feet tall and had a payload that weighed more than a ton. That payload hardware is still being recovered (see photo below) over an area of 10 square miles in a search area off of the coast of Myrtle Beach, SC.

recovering downed Chinese spy balloon Photo by U.S. Navy

China continues to push the false narrative that this was a "wayward civilian unmanned airship conducting weather research," despite this being proved false. The Chinese spy balloon had steering capabilities.

CNBC reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the balloon was being used by China “in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the continental United States.”

In direct response to the Chinese spy balloon, the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken canceled his scheduled trip to China, but some politicians, like Ann Wagner, believe that action was not taken soon enough.

She said:

“President Biden’s decision to let the [Chinese Communist Party] balloons travel the length and breadth of the United States of America was an unpardonable show of weakness on the world stage. I am calling on the administration to restore America’s ability to deter reckless provocations. The stakes of strategic competition with China are exceedingly high.” -Rep. Ann Wagner, Missouri (R), Source: CNBC)

John Kirby: This was "Not the First Chinese Surveillance Balloon Detected Over the U.S."

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council spokesman told reporters on Monday, 6 February 2023 that "the balloon is suspected of being the fifth Chinese surveillance balloon detected over the continental U.S. since 2017," and "three of those balloons flew over the U.S. during the Trump administration, while there was another one during Biden’s tenure in the White House besides this most recent one."

According to a tweet from conservative Dinesh D'Souza, "BREAKING: 63.4% of Americans said Biden mishandled Chinese spy balloon."

