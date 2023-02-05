Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'

A special 9-year-old boy from Bucks County is making history graduating with a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His parent recognizes that their son has a high intellect and want to keep his mind challenged as he desires to become an astrophysicist one day. This boy is destined to do incredible things.

David Balogun (bottom right) with his family Photo by Louie Tran (Facebook)

9-year-old David Balogun is incredibly intelligent and is already making history.

WGAL News 8 reported that David Balogun completed his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School and did it remotely from his home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He loves science, and computer programming, and wishes to pursue astrophysics as a career. He can be seen holding his diploma below.

David Balogun holding his diploma Photo by WGAL News 8

David said:

"I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas." -David Balogun, 9-Year-old graduate (Source: WGAL News 8)

David also enjoys some of the things typical kids enjoy, such as playing sports and learning martial arts. He also enjoys playing the piano.

Parents: It Can Be Challenging Raising a Kid with Super Intellect

David's parents are obviously proud of him and want to do what's right for him as far as his education.

David's mother, Ronya, acknowledges that it can be challenging raising a kid with his intellect.

She said:

"I had to get outside of the box. Playing pillow fights when you're not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He's a 9-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," -Ronya Balogun, David's mother (Source: WGAL News 8)

David's science teacher, Cody Derr recognized that David even challenged him as a teacher.

He said:

"David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching." -Cody Derr, David's former science teacher (Source: WGAL News 8)

The next big challenge for David and his parents is to decide on the right college or university for David. He has already completed a semester at Bucks County Community College.

His father, Henry, said:

"Am I going to throw my 9-year-old into Harvard while I'm living in PA? No." -Henry Balogun, David's father (Source: WGAL News 8)

David is a very special boy, and will likely be a future leader in astrophysics one day. Please help me congratulate him for making history with his accomplishment at 9-years-old.

