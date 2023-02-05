Clemson, SC

'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display Board

Zack Love

The Clemson chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was trying to make a point with a display board at an "Affirmative Action Bake Sale" held on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. The display board showed different prices for different races, to "highlight what takes place at other universities like Harvard and UNC," but left many students offended, upset, and disgusted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzYkU_0kdDo6Ri00
Students gathered at Clemson UniversityPhoto byKendall Morman/WYFF News 4

WYFF News 4 reported students are still left wondering why the Clemson chapter of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) put up a display board showing different prices for different races at an "Affirmative Action Bake Sale" held on Wednesday, 1 February 2023.

The cookies were not actually sold at these prices, but TPUSA was trying to "make a point" about the unfair treatment of different races during the admissions process at "other schools."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiGdG_0kdDo6Ri00
Affirmative Action Bake Sale display boardPhoto byWYFF News 4

The message TPUSA tried to illustrate about other schools' admissions process was unclear and came across as insensitive to other races.

Clemson student Lakaila Johnson shared her thoughts with WYFF News 4 about the bake sale.

She said:

"I was shocked, like, because I didn't think Clemson would allow something like happen on campus. "The fact they had prices, the prices-- and it being the first day of Black History Month. I feel like that was very much planned out. Like it was very strategic the way they did that." -Lakaila Johnson, Clemson student Source: WYFF News 4)

WYFF News 4 received emails about several students getting upset by this bake sale.

TPUSA Claims to Oppose Affirmative Action - Released Statement

TPUSA released a statement explaining what they were trying to accomplish, although it came across as insensitive to other races.

The statement read:

"Our student organization tabled on campus today in opposition to Affirmative Action. The 'Bake Sale' was held to highlight the discrepancy amongst races in the college admission process. Although NO cookies were actually sold, the prices on our poster represented the different standards set for different races in the admission process. Our organization believes discrimination of any kind, including the discrimination brought about by Affirmative Action, is morally wrong and violates the Equal Protection Clause. Unlike the universities that implement Affirmative Action programs and set different standards for different races, we handed out cookies to ALL students today — regardless of race." -TPUSA

According to its website, TPUSA's mission is to "identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government." Their affirmative action bake sale missed the mark on demonstrating these principles.

Sources

Turning Point USA official website.

WYFF News 4. "'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' at Clemson University leaves several students upset." WYFF News 4. 2 February 2023.

