Business Owners and Parents are Concerned About Jasmine Massage After Learning They Give 'More Than Just Massages'

Parents are concerned about a massage parlor located in a "family friendly area," located near a children's salon and across the street from a Chuck E. Cheese on Cumberland Blvd. in Cobb County. An undercover agent found that the massage parlor offers unadvertised sexual services, which has caused shock among business owners and parents in this area.

Jasmine Massage store front Photo by WSB News Channel 2

Business owners and parents are now concerned about a massage parlor after an employee was taken away in handcuffs after offering an undercover officers "services too risqué to say even on TV, police say."

WSB News Channel 2 reported that an undercover agent recent went into the business, and was offered sexual services that are "more than what the business promotes." Employee Xiaohua Shi was arrested for a "prositution-related" charge..

That employee was fired by the business, but other business owners and parents want the business shut down for good.

Jasmine Massage is Across from Chuck E. Cheese and Next to a Children's Salon

The business, Jasmine Massage, is located in a strip mall off of Cumberland Blvd., close to a children's salon, and across the street from Chuck E. Cheese, and not far from an elementary school.

Map of local businesses Photo by WSB News Channel 2

The chidren's salon that is located next door, provided a statement to WSB News Channel 2.

It read:

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by the recent news regarding the neighboring business. Our top priorities when choosing our salon locations are the safety of our young clients and appropriate environments. We are in close communication with our legal team and property management to resolve this matter swiftly. Our commitment is to ensure our luxury kids salon remains a safe and welcoming environment for all.” We appreciate your support as we navigate this difficult situation.” -Neighboring Children's salon business

Concerned parents Jeremy Barlow and Yvette Murphy both hope it is shut down permanently.

He said:

“That being so close to Chuck E. Cheese, it scares me to death. They need to shut it down.” -Jeremy Barlow, concerned parent (Source: WSB News Channel 2)

She said:

“That should not be in family communities at all. At all. It definitely should be shut down,” -Yvette Murphy, concerned parent (Source: WSB News Channel 2)

Should this business be allowed to stay at this location?

