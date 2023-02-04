About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'

The mayor of the village of East Palestine in Ohio declared a "State of Emergency" after approximately 50 cars from a Norfolk Southern train derailed, some "with hazardous materials." A large fire resulted from the wreckage, and the National Transportation Safety Board has "launched a go-team to investigate" the train derailment. An evacuation order was issued for anyone within one mile of the crash site.

Norfolk Southern train derailment Photo by WKYC Channel 3 News

Associated Press (AP) reported that "about 50 cars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois to Conway, Pennsylvania" on Friday, 3 February 2023. East Palestine is about 51 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Norfolk Southern has personnel on-site to coordinate with first responders after the incident, and mayor Trent Conaway of the village of East Palestine declared an official "state of emergency, citing a train derailment with hazardous materials."

Norfolk Southern issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the derailment in East Palestine, and are coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams. We will share more details as they become available." -Norfolk Southern

The air quality is being monitored, and there were no dangerous readings to report, according to the mayor, but an evacuation was ordered for anyone within a one-mile radius of the wreckage site. (Source: Associated Press)

A local high school and community center were opened as a shelter for those affected, and East Palestine residents were "urged to stay inside."

The National Transportation Safety Board has "launched a go-team to investigate" the train derailment, with Michael Graham on-site to "serve as a spokesman."

Mayor Trent Conaway said that updates on the situation will be posted on the East Palestine Information Facebook page as they become available.

