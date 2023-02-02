Positive News: Freedom Alliance Gives Tennessee Veteran an 'All Terrain' Wheelchair Which Gives Him More Mobility

A disabled Tennessee Veteran that lost his legs while serving in Afghanistan in 2012 was given an all-terrain electric wheelchair by the nonprofit group Freedom Alliance. Now he can do more things with his family.

U.S. Army veteran Jason Smith Photo by WTVC News Channel 9

News Channel 9 reported that U.S. Army veteran Jason Smith from Red Bank is excited after the national nonprofit Freedom Alliance gifted him an all-terrain electric wheelchair on Wednesday, 1 February 2023. Now he can explore the outdoors with his wife and two sons.

Jason is ready to take his electric wheelchair up a hill near his home.

He said:

"There's a hill back there. I'm gonna go up. It's pretty steep. Already thought about it." -Jason Smith, disabled U.S. Army veteran (Source: WTVC News Channel 9)

Jason Smith Was Injured During Service in Afghanistan

While serving in Afghanistan over 10 years ago, Jason had an encounter with an improvised explosive device (IED) that left with without his legs, as well as other injuries.

There was a dark period in his life, but he has since had a different mindset now that he is married and has a family.

He said:

"After that, the injury it was it is pretty dark for a while. But once I switched the mindset to know that it's just the end of the life, not the end of my life, things became a lot easier." -Jason Smith, disabled U.S. Army veteran (Source: WTVC News Channel 9)

Jason is Happy About His Newfound Mobility Thanks to his Electric Wheelchair

Now that he has an all-terrain electric wheelchair, he is excited to do more with his family in more places.

Jason Smith smiling in his new electric wheelchair Photo by WTVC News Channel 9

He said:

"I cannot keep up like I used to be able to this will allow me to get up and go places that weren't able to do I know we'd like to go to the beach a lot. And this will be easier for me to move around on the sand, and it just gives me, you know, kind of another life." -Jason Smith, disabled U.S. Army veteran (Source: WTVC News Channel 9)

Freedom Alliance is able to donate electric wheelchairs thanks to their generous supporters.

Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance says it's only made possible when people donate.

He said:

"And these kinds of chairs are just made possible through the generosity of our supporters and Americans who want to help veterans, but that people need to understand that that assistance is needed." -Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance (Source: WTVC News Channel 9)

A special thanks to Freedom Alliance for their donation to Jason Smith, and thank you to Jason Smith for his service to our country.

