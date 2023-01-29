Murfreesboro, TN

Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester Pike

Zack Love

A Murfreesboro man recently took action after a litter of stray puppies were roaming freely onto Manchester Highway, which is a busy highway. He was getting concerned that a child or a puppy could be in a dangerous situation, as the location was nearby a school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R66pU_0kUs7KrB00
A generic photo of two puppiesPhoto byLisa ThereseonUnsplash

News Channel 5 reported that a potentially dangerous situation became apparent to a Good Samaritan when there was a "commotion on nearby Manchester Highway" on Tuesday, 24 January 2023 "with the puppies darting across the road and cars stopping to get a look." It sounds dangerous.

The best assessment of the situation is that the puppies were born from stray moms about six to eight weeks ago. They were out roaming freely near Manchester Pike, while children tried to catch them. Buchanan Elementary School is located at 6050 Manchester Pike in Murfreesboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NToi4_0kUs7KrB00
Puppies roaming near Manchester PikePhoto byWTVF News Channel 5

Bystander Michael Mason saw a situation with a potential for bad things to happen when "puppies were darting across the road and cars stopping to get a look."

He described to News Channel 5 what happened.

He said:

"From kids, parents, saying, 'Oh my god, what's going on?' and now you got traffic backed up, you got animals growling at each other, you got kids climbing over barbed wire to get in the woods to grab one - it just made a big danger of against anything." -Michael Mason (Source: News Channel 5, YouTube) *Quote includes grammatical error(s)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQiKc_0kUs7KrB00
Michael MasonPhoto byWTVF News Channel 5

Michael was concerned that someone was going to get hurt, between the children, the puppies, and the traffic.

He continued to provide details about the situation:

"Kids and people was out trying to stop traffic going left and right...puppies and dogs growling, and everything...it was hectic." -Michael Mason (Source: News Channel 5, YouTube) *Quote includes grammatical error(s)

He even spoke briefly with one of the children out in the commotion chasing the puppies.

He said the exchange went like this:

"And I said [to the little girl], 'You're gonna be a veterinarian one day,' and this little girl said, 'That's what I wanna be!' and the impacting." -Michael Mason (Source: News Channel 5, YouTube) *Quote includes grammatical error(s)

Michael Mason took four of the stray puppies home to help calm the situation, at least temporarily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EVnoT_0kUs7KrB00
Four puppies temporarily with Michael MasonPhoto byWTVF News Channel 5

The Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Service (PAWS) is now willing to accept these four puppies, after learning that the puppies were weaned from their mother.

Michael Mason did a good deed, and potentially saved the lives of the precious little puppies wandering onto Manchester Pike.

Please share this positive news story with family and friends on social media, so others know that are people out there doing good in this world.

Sources

Lamb, Jason. "Good Samaritan steps in after puppies cause commotion near busy Rutherford County road." WTVF News Channel 5. 25 January 2023.

YouTube: "Good Samaritan saves dogs roaming near busy road and school." WTVF News Channel 5. 25 January 2023.

Rutherford County - Pet Adoption and Welfare Service official Facebook page.

