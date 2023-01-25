An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.

Blue box found on the shore in Daphne, AL Photo by Alan Nabors

Alan Nabors from Theodore, Alabama was fishing in his free time on Sunday afternoon when he had come across a light blue box that resembles a tackle box that was in the sand near the pier. So he decided to open it up, and he was surprised to find human baby ashes inside, among other baby memorial items.

He can be seen in the photo below.

Alan Nabors Photo by Alan Nabors (Facebook)

Alan Nabors Found a Blue Box that Contained Human Baby Ashes

WKRG News 5 reported that Alan Nabors was walking down the pier at May Day Park to find a good fishing spot when a light blue box in the sand caught his eye.

He said:

“I was walking down the pier and I got my pole and all see a blue box and was like okay free tackle box.” -Alan Nabors, fisherman (Source: WKRG News 5)

He continued:

“I flip it open and I’ve got Snapchat open and everything, open it up and I was like okay it is not that.” -Alan Nabors, fisherman (Source: WKRG News 5)

Inside the blue box, he found "a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints." The hospital bracelet came from a hospital in Memphis, TN.(Source: WKRG News 5)

He did contact the authorities to report the blue box he found, and spoke to WKRG News 5.

Alan initially thought it had been in the water for some time, but some of the contents were still dry.

He said:

“It had been in the water a good minute because it was made out of particle board,” said Nabors. “The bottom of the box was shredded up. Now, when I opened it up, it didn’t look like there was any water in it. The blanket was still dry.” -Alan Nabors, fisherman (Source: WKRG News 5)

This is something he will likely never forget.

Alan Nabors Photo by WKRG 5 News

He said:

“It’s not every day you find a tacklebox that has got a baby in it,” said Nabors. “I hope the parents are found and they can be reconnected.” -Alan Nabors, fisherman (Source: WKRG News 5)

Update: A Family Comes Forward Claiming the Blue Bereavement Box

WPMI NBC 15 News reported that the family that owns the bereavement box did come forward. Authorities revealed that the box was the family's attempt at giving the stillborn baby a burial at sea on Sunday, but the blue box had washed ashore.

Thanks to Alan Nabors, this mystery has been solved, and the family will decide what to do next.

