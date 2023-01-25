'Rare Wolverine Sightings' Caught on Video at Yellowstone National Park Shows a Wild Wolverine Carrying a Goat Head

Yellowstone National Park has "seven known wolverines in an around the park" and has captured video footage of wolverines about a handful of times. The latest video shows the wolverine walking around in broad daylight with a goat's head in its mouth.

A wolverine in the wild Photo by Hans Veth on Unsplash

In January 2023, mountain bikers were stunned when a wolverine came out of the woods on a trail path in broad daylight, carrying a goat's head in its mouth.

Wolverine carrying a goat's head Photo by Kelly Willett

The video clip was posted on Kelly Willett's YouTube account and can be watched here.

March 2022 'Rare Wolverine Sighting'

A father and daughter from California captured a video of a wolverine during a trip to Yellowstone National Park.

Carl Kemp posted a video clip on YouTube on 5 March 2022. It can be viewed here.

"On March 5, 2022 my daughter Maya and I saw one of the most elusive animals on earth while on tour with legendary nature guide MacNeil Lyons of Yellowstone Insight Tours @yellowstone_insight/www.yellowstoneinsight.com … A wild wolverine! To put this in perspective, there have only been SEVEN wolverines ever seen in Yellowstone! After an already amazing day in the park, filled with wolves, bears, mountain goats, big horn sheep, elk, golden eagles and more, we turned around to make our way back, when I saw what I thought was a black bear running down the road. As soon as it turned, we realized we were in the middle of a once in a lifetime experience. MacNeal stopped the suburban, threw on the hazards, and we both began shooting (while trying to maintain our composure). The wolverine, which looked to be about 30 LBS according to MacNeil and Park Ranger Schwartz (who saw the pics and tracks), appeared to be more curious than afraid. It looked at us several times before bounding up the hill. After giving us one more inquisitive look from the top of the hill (where MacNeil got some AMAZING shots) it disappeared into the Yellowstone’s deep evergreen forest, and left us all with a memory we will never forget." -Carl Kemp (Source: YouTube)

January 2021 Trail Cam Sighting of a Wolverine

ABC7 News showed a trail cam video of a wolverine running through Yellowstone National Park, which was posted on Yellowstone National Park's Facebook page on 13 January 2021, shortly after they installed trail cameras to monitor wildlife.

ABC7 News reported "seven known wolverines in an around the park" with a maximum weight of about 30 pounds, but have an aggressive temperament.

The Yellowstone National Park Facebook post read:

"Last month, park biologists were excited to find one of Yellowstone’s rarest mammals triggered a remote trail camera outside the Mammoth Hot Springs area!

Wolverines (Gulo gulo), mid-sized carnivores in the weasel family that typically occupy high-elevation alpine and forest habitats, exist in low densities in the park and are rarely detected. Park biologists have used remote cameras to monitor the cougar population since 2014, but this technology has since become increasingly valuable for detecting and monitoring a variety of species and aspects of Yellowstone's ecology. This is the first video footage of a wolverine since remote cameras have been deployed in the park." -Yellowstone National Park (Source: Facebook)

April 2020 Video of Wolverine Fending off an Attack by Two Wolves

To get an idea of how ferocious a wolverine can be, a video posted by AJ Survey on 10 April 2020 shows what happens when two hungry wolves try to take on a wolverine in the wild. It is unknown the exact location where the following video was taken.

The video clip below by AJ Survey shows that a wolverine will hold its own against predators.

If you ever encounter a wolverine in the wild, it's best to leave it alone and give it plenty of space. They can be aggressive and you never know what to expect from these territorial animals that are rarely seen in the wild.

