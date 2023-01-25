Coventry, CT

Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent Mistake

Zack Love

A restaurant owner made an honest mistake by naming her new business "Woke Breakfast & Coffee." She immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 17 years ago, and did not know that the term "woke" is a common reference to "liberals," whcih received complaints in a Facebook forum, The Coventry CT Citizen's Open Forum. It is a good example of why people should not just assume before making a judgement call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mNfu_0kQ350NI00
A generic breakfastPhoto byRandy FathonUnsplash

An Immigrant Business Owner Made an Honest Mistake

Business owner Carmen Quiroga, made an honest mistake when naming her breakfast restaurant that opened on 19 January 2023.

Being from Mexico, she was not aware of American politics, so she wanted to use the word "woke" a pun in the name of her business. Her intent was to use a variation on the word "wake," but to some conservative locals, it had a negative political connotation.

CT Insider reported that Carmen has lived in the U.S. for 17 years.

Insider reported that Carmen Quiroga shared about her innocent mistake.

She said:

"When we were thinking of an idea, we obviously wanted a word that would represent something related to morning. We wanted something that was quick and easy to say." -Carmen Quiroga, Coventry business owner (Source: Insider)
"Woke was the only word relating to waking up that had an O, because we wanted to present the brand of the business, which is breakfast food,  and an egg is a perfect way to do that'" -Carmen Quiroga, Coventry business owner (Source: Insider)

She told Insider that she is "Mexican," and this word does not know about the political use of the word.

She said:

"I don't know anything about what 'woke' means to some people." -Carmen Quiroga, Coventry business owner (Source: Insider)

Coventry, CT is a 'Very Purple Town'

Insider reported that "the small town of Coventry voted for Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2020 election" but in 2016, "the town narrowly voted in favor of Trump."

John French, a Republican town council member, shared that Coventry "is a very purple town," meaning that it is a mix of both Democrats and Republicans.

Despite the complaints spoken in the Facebook group, The Coventry CT Citizen's Open Forum, and behind closed doors, the breakfast restaurant has stayed very busy.

Tonya Ohlund, the administration of this forum on Facebook believes some people have taken it too far.

She said:

"If you are that close-minded that you can't grasp that the name is referring to the fact that it is a breakfast establishment and nothing more, then just keep that to yourself and move on," Ohlund wrote. "It's disgusting to read that residents are going to refuse to support a business that is trying to grow in our awesome little town because you don't like what they've named it, without even knowing anything about how they chose that name. Just stop." -Tonya Ohlund, Facebook group administrator (Source: Insider)

All in all, business owner Carmen said that no one has said anything negative to her face, and her restaurant is doing well.

She said:

"We are very, very busy. We had to close an hour later because the people were waiting to try our food... Everybody said that the food is excellent. So we feel like, like we have good support from the town." -Carmen Quiroga, Coventry business owner (Source: Insider)

Despite the grumblings from some people that assumed some incorrect political things in the beginning, Carmen has been having success, which is a good thing for any local economy.

In general, tt's probably best to leave divisive politics at the door, and just enjoy that someone else cooked a nice breakfast, even if you haven't "woke up" yet. (Pun intended).

Below is a collage of photos of the delicious looking breakfast items she serves in her restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ze82v_0kQ350NI00
Photos of menu items from Woke Breakfast & CoffeePhoto byWoke Breakfast Facebook page

Note: The author is reporting the facts and not endorsing any political view in this article.

# breakfast# restaurant# Mexican# Business owner# Breakfast cafe

Comments / 161

