Bow Hunter Harvested a 'Gigantic' Whitetail Deer with Tine Protruding Underneath its Left Eye After Four Years

An Ohio bow hunter harvested a deer of a lifetime on October 30, 2022 in Fairfield County. He posted photos of this massive white tail buck on 23 December 2022 showing that it also has a genetic abnormality, making it a rare find with a visible tine protruding from under it's left eye. Read details from his amazing story of how he tracked the buck for almost four years.

Davey Stuckey Photo by Davey Stuckey (Facebook)

One bow hunter is still on a high from harvesting the "buck of a lifetime" in Fairfield County, Ohio and has made quite a name for himself in the Ohio hunting community. Some might even go as far to say this deer was rare.

It just depends on who you ask.

Davey Stuckey Posted About it on Facebook

Dave Stuckey posted the photo above on 23 December 2022, and shared detail about his four year long journey in a Facebook post on 18 January 2023.

Davey Stuckey (partial capture) Photo by Davey Stuckey on Facebook

It read:

"I found his sheds in February 2019 and it started it all. I only had a few pics and have seen him from the road many times on places I wasn’t able to hunt. The giant reached local celebrity status. You couldn’t hardly go eat and people would be sharing his pics and people were sending them to each other and he was on social media. Finally was able to catch up with him on Oct 30th this season! Been 4 years since it all started." -Davey Stuckey (Source: Facebook profile)

In the comments of this post, one person asks Davey, "How old do you think he was..." and Davey replied, "yeah at least 7 or 8."

North American White Tail: 'Gigantic 228-inch is Non-typical'

North American Whitetail reported that this was a "228-inch buck with huge palmated beams, drop tines on each side and a bonus 2 1/2-inch point that grew out below his left eye."

As Davey pointed out in his Facebook post, it started in February 2019 when he found both sides of this buck's rack.

North American Whitetail reported that Davey learned this buck spent time on a farm where he could not hunt it, but did have access to land that bordered the farm. That's when Davey hoped the buck would venture off of the farm "when it shed its velvet" off of it antlers to an area he could harvest it.

The picture below was taken by Davey's trail camera he placed "in a thick area a few yards off the road."

Buck on trail camera Photo by Davey Stuckey

Davey Missed an Opportunity but Then Found the Buck Again

Davey had an encounter with the buck on 18 October 2022, telling North American Whitetail that he missed the opportunity.

He said:

“He was right where I expected him to be, and I missed. No excuses, I just blew the opportunity.” -Davey Stuckey (Source: North American Whitetail)

Then, on 30 October 2022, he had another chance to harvest this magnificent buck. It was about 8:30 a.m. in the morning when he took the 53-yard shot with his crossbow.

After four years, Davey finally got the deer, and celebrated with his friends.

Have you ever seen a whitetail with a tine growing in an unusual place?

Share your thoughts in the comments and share this article on social media.

Sources

Davey Stuckey Facebook profile.

Neames, Clifford. "Gigantic 228-inch Non-typical Unbelievably Grows Antler From Its Eye." NorthAmericanWhitetail.com. 23 January 2023.