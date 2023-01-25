Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 Lanes

Oakwood Avenue in northeast Huntsville has been repaved between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road. The City of Huntsville is likely going to change it from two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes to a three-lane configuration with one eastbound, one westbound lane, a dedicated center turning lane, and likely eastbound and westbound bike lanes. Some residents are voicing their concerns, and it is not too late to give your input. Contact information is provided in this article.

Aerial shot of Oakwood Avenue being repaved Photo by Keith Ward/FOX 54 News

After a fresh paving job, the City of Huntsville is strongly considering a reconfiguration of the lanes on Oakwood Ave. between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road. As a local resident, this is in my neighborhood, and a route I drive quite often.

FOX 54 News is reporting that "the city wants to reconfigure the roadway."

The City of Huntsville's Likely Reconfiguration of Oakwood Avenue

FOX 54 News reported on the city's plan to change Oakwood Avenue from two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes to a three-lane configuration with one eastbound, one westbound lane, a dedicated center turning lane, and likely eastbound and westbound bike lanes.

Huntsville Urban & Long Range Planning Manager Dennis Madson explained to FOX 54 News that it makes the roadway much safer to have three lanes than when "a lot of people are trying to make left turns" into their driveways on a 4-lane road from the left lane, which is considered the faster lane.

Local resident Keith Ward believes it could make it more difficult for residents trying to get out of their driveway. He attended the Big Picture meeting and noted that there were only about "60 to 70 people attending" and shared that there is likely still time to share your input. That information is shared below.

"The Big Picture Huntsville" Website Provides a Way to Share Concerns

The website for BigPictureHuntsville.com, has a list of action items related to developments in the Five Points area, including the repaving of Oakwood Avenue.

On this page, it says:

"In coordination with the Northeast Huntsville Civic Association and the Five Points Historic District Association, and after gathering input from a series of public meetings, the City of Huntsville created a Small Area Plan for this section of the City." (Source: BigPictureHuntsville.com)

Three items in particular that residents should be aware of:

"Finalize streetscape project designs on Oakwood"

"Finalize streetscape project designs on Pratt"

"Finalize streetscape project designs on Andrew Jackson"

As of the publication date, these action items have not yet been checked off with a green check mark as "complete" so that means there is still time for residents of the community to voice their opinion on the reconfiguration of Oakwood Ave between Andrew Jackson Way and Maysville Road.

On this page, there is a "Contact Us" button that provides a page complete with ways to contact "The Big Picture" to voice your comments and concerns directly. In case you are not tech-savvy, the phone number to call is (256) 427-5100 and the email is (bigpicture@huntsvilleal.go2v).

25 January 2023 Update

When driving on Oakwood Avenue on 25 January 2023, there are already stripes on the paved asphalt making one eastbound lane, one westbound land, and a dedicated turning lane. See the video clip below.

Sources

BigPictureHuntsville.com. "Five Points/Northeast Huntsville Small Area Plan."

RocketCityNow.com. "Oakwood Avenue repairs leaving some residents 'unhappy'." FOX 54 News. 22 January 2023.