A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'

Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts was built over 10 years ago, with a smart lighting system that runs an estimated 7,000 fluorescent and LED smart lights. It worked fine until 24 August 2021, when the software for the lighting system failed. Since then, the lights have burned bright around the clock, costing taxpayers 'thousands of dollars per month' according to an estimate by the assistant superintendent of finance at Minnechaug Regional High School.

Minnechaug Regional High School Photo by Hampden-Wilbraham Region School District

Anyone that's ever heard a Motel 6 commercial, every commercial ends with the famous tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you." This may sound comforting to weary travelers, but to taxpayers in the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, it is starting to become a headache and costing them money.

Minnechaug Regional High School Can't Turn the 'Smart Lights' Off

NBC News reported that there is a problem with an estimated 7,000 lights at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and it has been going on for nearly a year and a half now.

The problem started on 24 August 2021, when the software failed, and ever since then, the lights won't turn off. The irony of the situation is that the system was originally installed to run efficiently, with the intent to save money on lights, but now, it is doing the exact opposite.

Aaron Osborne, the assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, spoke with NBC News about the ongoing situation.

He explained that when the software failed in August 2021, the lighting system went into a default mode, which happened to be "always on." Osborne also said they tried to reach out to the original installer, and that various complications - such as the company changing hands several times - took time to find someone "familiar with the high school's lighting system." The original company that installed the lighting system over 10 years ago was 5th Light.

They did eventually find someone at Reflex Lighting Group that has been working on the situation.

The next challenge was to get the parts necessary to fix the lighting problem. The factories in China that produce the necessary components needed, were shut down due to the pandemic, which has dragged out the process of fixing the lighting problem at the school.

NBC News reported that the replacement parts were originally ordered in November 2021, and were supposed to be installed in February 2022. Supply chain issues have delayed the repairs for nearly a year now.

Asst. Superintendent of Finance: 'Net Impact in Thousands, not Tens of Thousands'

Aaron Osborne did talk about the estimated costs of what this is costing taxpayers.

He said:

“We are very much aware this is costing taxpayers a significant amount of money, and we have been doing everything we can to get this problem solved." -Aaron Osborne, assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (Source: NBC News)

While the energy costs have "fluctuated wildly during the pandemic and in its aftermath," Osborne has a hard time saying exactly how much it's costing, but he has an estimate.

He said:

“I would say the net impact is in the thousands of dollars per month on average, but not in the tens of thousands.” -Aaron Osborne, assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (Source: NBC News)

He also shared that teachers have done two things to try to curb some of the wasted energy.

Teachers have either manually removed light bulbs from fixtures, or "shut off breakers not connected to the main system" to turn off some of the exterior lights. (Source: NBC News)

Osborne finally shared that the alternative to waiting on the parts from China was to have a company do a total replacement on the existing lighting system, but the cost would've been even more.

He said:

“We could have accepted the $1.2 million bid to rip the system out and start over right away, but I suspect we would find ourselves in the same position. As I see it, there wasn’t an alternative.” -Aaron Osborne, assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (Source: NBC News)

When Will the Light Situation be Resolved?

NBC News also spoke to Paul Mustone, the president of the Reflex Lighting Group, which is overseeing fixing the lighting system at Minnechaug Regional High School.

Mustone shared that the parts needed to "replace the system at the school have finally arrives from the factory in China and they expect to do the installation over the February break." (Source: NBC News)

Mustone's company will also be installing a fail-safe to prevent this issue from ever happening again.

He said:

“And yes, there will be a remote override switch so this won’t happen again.” -Paul Mustone, president of Reflex Lighting Group (Source: NBC News)

Supply chain issues have delayed the lighting problem for almost a year, but a fix is on the way and is expected to be completed by February 2023.

