Wilbraham, MA

A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'

Zack Love

Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts was built over 10 years ago, with a smart lighting system that runs an estimated 7,000 fluorescent and LED smart lights. It worked fine until 24 August 2021, when the software for the lighting system failed. Since then, the lights have burned bright around the clock, costing taxpayers 'thousands of dollars per month' according to an estimate by the assistant superintendent of finance at Minnechaug Regional High School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkVJV_0kNjPFGb00
Minnechaug Regional High SchoolPhoto byHampden-Wilbraham Region School District

Anyone that's ever heard a Motel 6 commercial, every commercial ends with the famous tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you." This may sound comforting to weary travelers, but to taxpayers in the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, it is starting to become a headache and costing them money.

Minnechaug Regional High School Can't Turn the 'Smart Lights' Off

NBC News reported that there is a problem with an estimated 7,000 lights at Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and it has been going on for nearly a year and a half now.

The problem started on 24 August 2021, when the software failed, and ever since then, the lights won't turn off. The irony of the situation is that the system was originally installed to run efficiently, with the intent to save money on lights, but now, it is doing the exact opposite.

Aaron Osborne, the assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, spoke with NBC News about the ongoing situation.

He explained that when the software failed in August 2021, the lighting system went into a default mode, which happened to be "always on." Osborne also said they tried to reach out to the original installer, and that various complications - such as the company changing hands several times - took time to find someone "familiar with the high school's lighting system." The original company that installed the lighting system over 10 years ago was 5th Light.

They did eventually find someone at Reflex Lighting Group that has been working on the situation.

The next challenge was to get the parts necessary to fix the lighting problem. The factories in China that produce the necessary components needed, were shut down due to the pandemic, which has dragged out the process of fixing the lighting problem at the school.

NBC News reported that the replacement parts were originally ordered in November 2021, and were supposed to be installed in February 2022. Supply chain issues have delayed the repairs for nearly a year now.

Asst. Superintendent of Finance: 'Net Impact in Thousands, not Tens of Thousands'

Aaron Osborne did talk about the estimated costs of what this is costing taxpayers.

He said:

“We are very much aware this is costing taxpayers a significant amount of money, and we have been doing everything we can to get this problem solved." -Aaron Osborne, assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (Source: NBC News)

While the energy costs have "fluctuated wildly during the pandemic and in its aftermath," Osborne has a hard time saying exactly how much it's costing, but he has an estimate.

He said:

“I would say the net impact is in the thousands of dollars per month on average, but not in the tens of thousands.” -Aaron Osborne, assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (Source: NBC News)

He also shared that teachers have done two things to try to curb some of the wasted energy.

Teachers have either manually removed light bulbs from fixtures, or "shut off breakers not connected to the main system" to turn off some of the exterior lights. (Source: NBC News)

Osborne finally shared that the alternative to waiting on the parts from China was to have a company do a total replacement on the existing lighting system, but the cost would've been even more.

He said:

“We could have accepted the $1.2 million bid to rip the system out and start over right away, but I suspect we would find ourselves in the same position. As I see it, there wasn’t an alternative.” -Aaron Osborne, assistant superintendent of finance at the Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District (Source: NBC News)

When Will the Light Situation be Resolved?

NBC News also spoke to Paul Mustone, the president of the Reflex Lighting Group, which is overseeing fixing the lighting system at Minnechaug Regional High School.

Mustone shared that the parts needed to "replace the system at the school have finally arrives from the factory in China and they expect to do the installation over the February break." (Source: NBC News)

Mustone's company will also be installing a fail-safe to prevent this issue from ever happening again.

He said:

“And yes, there will be a remote override switch so this won’t happen again.” -Paul Mustone, president of Reflex Lighting Group (Source: NBC News)

Supply chain issues have delayed the lighting problem for almost a year, but a fix is on the way and is expected to be completed by February 2023.

Please share this article on social media so everyone can stay informed.

Sources

Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District website.

Minnechaug Regional High School website.

Siemaszko, Corky. "The lights have been on at a Massachusetts school for over a year because no one can turn them off." NBC News. 19 January 2023.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# public school# high school# lighting system# energy efficient# taxpayer

Comments / 57

Published by

Zack covers interesting and inspiring news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree and an MBA.

Huntsville, AL
14K followers

More from Zack Love

Hamilton County, IL

Illinois Hunter Harvests Rare & Unique Hairless Whitetail After Tracking it for Months with Cams, Nicknamed it 'Hershey'

An Illinois hunter tracked a unique-looking buck on his trail cams for months. In the sun, its coat looked reddish, while in the shade it looked chocolate color, so he nicknamed it "Hershey." The Hunter and his Father didn't know what they were looking at until they saw it in the wild, and it appeared to be hairless. Some hunters suspected it had "mange" but it did not. He harvested Hershey in December 2022 in Hamilton County and revealed he will eat the meat and mount the head as a trophy in this incredible story.

Read full story
1 comments
Daphne, AL

An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby Ashes

An Alabama man was fishing at May Day Park in Daphne on Sunday, 22 January 2023 when he came across a small blue box that had washed up on shore. He thought he came across a tacklebox with maybe some fishing gear inside. When he opened it, he found a baby blue urn, a homemade blanket and mittens, a hospital bracelet, and some clay hand and footprints.

Read full story
1 comments

'Rare Wolverine Sightings' Caught on Video at Yellowstone National Park Shows a Wild Wolverine Carrying a Goat Head

Yellowstone National Park has "seven known wolverines in an around the park" and has captured video footage of wolverines about a handful of times. The latest video shows the wolverine walking around in broad daylight with a goat's head in its mouth.

Read full story
21 comments
Coventry, CT

Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent Mistake

A restaurant owner made an honest mistake by naming her new business "Woke Breakfast & Coffee." She immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico 17 years ago, and did not know that the term "woke" is a common reference to "liberals," whcih received complaints in a Facebook forum, The Coventry CT Citizen's Open Forum. It is a good example of why people should not just assume before making a judgement call.

Read full story
90 comments
Fairfield County, OH

Bow Hunter Harvested a 'Gigantic' Whitetail Deer with Tine Protruding Underneath its Left Eye After Four Years

An Ohio bow hunter harvested a deer of a lifetime on October 30, 2022 in Fairfield County. He posted photos of this massive white tail buck on 23 December 2022 showing that it also has a genetic abnormality, making it a rare find with a visible tine protruding from under it's left eye. Read details from his amazing story of how he tracked the buck for almost four years.

Read full story
146 comments
Huntsville, AL

Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 Lanes

Oakwood Avenue in northeast Huntsville has been repaved between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road. The City of Huntsville is likely going to change it from two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes to a three-lane configuration with one eastbound, one westbound lane, a dedicated center turning lane, and likely eastbound and westbound bike lanes. Some residents are voicing their concerns, and it is not too late to give your input. Contact information is provided in this article.

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to Smoke

There is a "noxious" landfill fire that has been burning since late November about 15 miles northeast of Birmingham at the site of Environmental Landfill Inc., which is supposed to be a green landfill. However, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) found unauthorized material at the landfill, that is not green, including chemicals that could cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took over the site on 19 January 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Wilmington, DE

Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without Shoes

A kind Delaware man sees a homeless man without shoes on his feet and gives the very boots on his feet to the homeless man, walking away in his socks. A local business owner takes notice of this generous act and posts a photo on his Facebook account.

Read full story
24 comments
Tanner, AL

Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?

Read full story
51 comments
Gaylord, MI

A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.

Read full story
146 comments
Nashville, TN

First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With Updates

This story was updated at 2:12 p.m. on 14 January 2023. Every facet of my experience using Frontier Airlines for the first time was terrible. I would not recommend this airline to anyone. It may appear to be a budget airline, but by the end, you spend more and end up with many more pain points that using a larger carrier. This is an account of my horrible experience.

Read full story
33 comments
Franklin, TN

In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026

In-N-Out Burger made an exciting announcement for Tennesseans that live in the Nashville area. The announcement is that an "Eastern territory office" (a corporate office) will be built in the city of Franklin, and In-N-Out Burger restaurants will be opened in Tennessee.

Read full story
Providence, RI

Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags

It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.

Read full story
73 comments
Noblesville, IN

Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?

Read full story
10 comments
Highland, IL

See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing Fires

The Highland Pierron Fire Department (FD) gave their best lip sync performance of "Your Love" by The Outfield at the firehouse, and posted it on TikTok and Facebook. It had almost received 2 million views on Facebook, going viral online.

Read full story

FDA Approved a New Alzheimer's Drug in Jan 2023 Despite Limited Results, It's Expected to Cost Around $25K Annually

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab on Friday, 6 January 2023 for those who are in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or have mild cognitive impairment. It went through an accelerated process to "fill an unmet medical need" and companies are "required to conduct additional clinical trials that will confirm the benefits of their drugs." It will only cost a person around $25K a year. Sounds like it's a moneymaker, but it is too soon?

Read full story
1 comments
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are Waiting

The Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) is full of promises to the citizens and residents of Birmingham. Yet they are slow to deliver. One example is the leak in a Hoover neighborhood that has been in dire need of repair for about 6 months now. Residents get to look at the leak every day with the "BWWB pipe covering." This is a prime example of how BWWB is all lip service about fixing the problems but has no issue sending expensive water bills to residents.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, KS

A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog Disease

A Kansas City man is still trying to get over the loss of his best friend, Boomer, after his dog came down with a mysterious illness. When he got his dog into the veterinarian, it was already too late. His vet tells him that dysautonomia cases are often fatal and more common in the Midwest, and even more common in Kansas City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the Video

One Utah snowboarder is thankful to be alive after surviving an avalanche when "an isolated wind slab broke loose" and took him on a wild ride that no one wants to experience twice. The incident was reported on the Utah Avalanche website. The video can be seen below.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy