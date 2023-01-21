EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to Smoke

There is a "noxious" landfill fire that has been burning since late November about 15 miles northeast of Birmingham at the site of Environmental Landfill Inc., which is supposed to be a green landfill. However, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) found unauthorized material at the landfill, that is not green, including chemicals that could cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) took over the site on 19 January 2023.

AL landfill smoking Photo by Moody Fire Department

There is a landfill in St. Clair County that has been smoking since November 2022, and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take over because they do not have the expertise to handle this type of fire.

Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) Press Release

Lance LeFleur, the Director of ADEM admitted such in a press release on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

He said:

“Neither ADEM nor the county has the experience or expertise to put out a fire of this nature,” ADEM Director Lance LeFleur said. “The EPA utilizes contractors with experience and knowledge to do this type of work. ADEM and state and local officials have concluded the most effective and safe way to extinguish the fire is for the EPA to lead the effort, and we have entered into an arrangement with the EPA to make that happen.” -Lance LeFleur, the Director of ADEM (Source: ADEM Press release)

He also said in the press release that "the underground fire poses extreme hazards to firefighters and other responders due to the risks of cave-ins and flare-ups, and the volume of vegetative matter that has been buried at the site over the years. ADEM has no staff or vendors it works with that can handle this type of fire." (Source: ADEM Press release)

The Problem

The underlying problem that has come to light is that this is supposed to be a "green landfill," which is owned privately by Environmental Landfill, Inc. The landfill is only authorized to accept green waste, such as leaves and fallen trees.

AL.com reported the ADEM has discovered that there is unauthorized waste at this site, such as tires, household waste, and appliances. The unauthorized waste burning underground is causing health issues for residents nearby that are being exposed to the smoke.

Since the landfill site was not supposed to be taking on hazardous waste, it was not under state regulations. That may change now. ADEM ended their press release, stating, "Once the fire is out, ADEM will take appropriate enforcement actions against the operator. Such actions could involve penalties for impacts to air quality and open burning violations." (Source: ADEM Press release)

The EPA Took over the Effort on Thursday, 19 January 2023

AL.com reported the EPA "agreed to take over after air samples near the site showed elevated levels of benzene and trichloroethylene, or TCE. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, long-term exposure to benzene can cause leukemia, and there is strong evidence that trichloroethylene can cause kidney cancer as well as other forms of cancer. Both chemicals are considered to be human carcinogens."

The EPA installed special air monitors (at the request of the ADEM), and got the test results back on Wednesday, which revealed the two carcinogens.

Due to the severity of the situation, the EPA determined it was necessary to take charge of the landfill fire, according to EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman, on Thursday.

“EPA’s first priority is to ensure the well-being of the residents,” said Blackman. “The community wants to see action and are understandably concerned about the landfill fire’s impact on their health, safety and quality of life.” -Daniel Blackman, EPA Region 4 Administrator (Source: AL.com)

At the time of publication, there is no definitive timeline of how long it will take to manage and put out this fire.

