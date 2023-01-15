Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?

Radioactive box found on Mooresville Road Photo by William Tennis

If you see a yellow box laying in the road, don't touch it. It may contain radioactive materials. One Alabama man learned this lesson in Limestone County.

Man Stops to Pick up a 'Yeti Cooler' on the Road, Turns Out to be Radioactive Box

WHNT News 19 reported that an Alabama man was on Mooresville Road in Tanner on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 when he saw a yellow box on the road. He thought it might be a "Yeti cooler," so he stopped to check it out. As he got closer, he made out the word "Radioactive" on the box with a warning sticker so he decided it wasn't the kind of Yeti cooler he was hoping for.

He decides to go to Huntsville Hospital to get checked out just in case he was exposed to something dangerous. He was checked and released from the hospital.

On the yellow box he came across, it reads:

"USA DOT 7A RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL TYPE A PACKAGE SPECIAL FORM UN 3332 RQ."

Inside the yellow radioactive box is a "moisture density gauge," that shield people from the radioactive material. It is used to "test the structural integrity of roads, bridges, and buildings."

*This information comes from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

WHNT News 19 reported that after the first man saw it was not a Yeti cooler and left, a second man drove up and put it in the bed of his small white pickup truck, and drove off. WHNT News 19 learned this information from an employee of a nearby business that witnessed it as it happened.

The employee then said that on Wednesday, 11 January, "two men came to the business asking about the yellow radioactive box."

For those wondering if this really happened or a hoax, it was very real and confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Confirms it Contains Radioactive Sources

It turns out that it does actually contain radioactive sources in it, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

A spokesperson for ADPH released a statement on the incident.

A portion of the statement can be read below:

“On the evening of January 10, 2023, Alabama Radiation Control received information about a gauge containing radioactive material that did not appear to be in the possession of its owner. An employee of the owner reached out to an Alabama Radiation Control employee with information about a lost gauge later in the evening of January 10, 2023. Alabama Radiation Control sent an employee to find the gauge; however, the employee was unable to find the gauge at that location. On the morning of January 11, 2023, Alabama Radiation Control was contacted by a knowledgeable person employed by the gauge’s owner. The gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner, Alabama. The box container is yellow and rectangular in shape, with the words “Caution… Radioactive Material” on labels on the box. The manufacturer and model, Troxler 3430, are also printed on the box. The device inside the box is used for activities in construction, such as measuring the density and compaction of soils. The device contains 2 radioactive sources. While sources are to be secured inside the device shielding, we ask that members of the public do not touch the device. The device belongs to Building and Earth Sciences, phone numbers 205-836-6300 or 205-422-4820." -ADPH spokesperson (Source: Alabama Department of Public Heath)

Photo by Kilian Karger on Unsplash

So always be cautious before stopping to grab a yellow "Yeti cooler" found on the road. It may be more radioactive than you think.

