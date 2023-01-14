A Michigan Woman Claims She Bit into a 'Very Sharp Piece of Metal' in Her Walmart Chicken Wings, Breaking Tooth

A woman purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan and got a surprise that would sent most people straight to the dentist. She bit into a piece of metal (that was "not aluminum foil") in her chicken wings, so she contacts Walmart customer service online. They offer her a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings.

Photo of a Walmart in Newington, CT Photo by Mike Mozart; CC BY 2.0

What would you do if you took a bite of chicken wings and bit into something that shouldn't be there, like a piece of metal?

That's exactly what happened to one Michigan woman, and she posted the account of what happened on TikTok.

Michigan Woman's Account of Metal in her Walmart Chicken Wings

TikTok user Amber posted on her account (@hashmama_) the details of what happened.

Amber purchased “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter at Walmart in Gaylord, Michigan. She says that when she got them home, she plated them for her family, she says, "and the first bite I took literally broke my tooth."

She said (in the TikTok video below):

"So I spit it out, and what was in my mouth was a very hard, very sharp piece of metal, and I don't mean tin foil, I mean actual metal. I chatted online with Walmart's customer service and they told me they would give me $5 to compensate my troubles. So I called Walmart's customer service on the phone, and they told me somebody from the store ‒ a store manager ‒ would be contacting me. That has not happened." -Amber, Walmart customer (Source: @hashmama_ on TikTok)

Some people might be consulting a good lawyer in a situation like this.

Do you think that a $5 refund on the price of her chicken wings is enough compensation for breaking a person's tooth?

