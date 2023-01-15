First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With Updates

This story was updated at 2:12 p.m. on 14 January 2023.

Every facet of my experience using Frontier Airlines for the first time was terrible. I would not recommend this airline to anyone. It may appear to be a budget airline, but by the end, you spend more and end up with many more pain points that using a larger carrier. This is an account of my horrible experience.

This is my first-hand account of using the budget airline Frontier Airlines. I live in Huntsville, AL, but I fly out of Nashville (BNA) International Airport if there is a great price. Huntsville International Airport is and has been rated the "Most Expensive Airport in the U.S."

This account was written as I sit in Nashville (BNA) International Airport at 5 a.m., fuming over the terrible customer experience I had with Frontier Airlines.

Planning the Trip and My Airline Selection

It all started when I was planning a trip to Cancun, Mexico in the Fall of 2022. I wanted to try using the Chase Travel Rewards center, as a Chase credit card member. They offer 5% discount on travel booked through their portal, so I decided to try this for the first time.

What they do is they show you flight options, just like flight options on Expedia, Priceline, and Travelocity.

When comparing prices for my future trip, I considered times and prices. In the past, I have always booked flights when American Airlines to Mexico. In general, I have never had any significant issues with them other than minor flight delays, but nothing major.

This time around, I was willing to be more adventurous, and give Frontier Airlines a try. After this experience, I will not be choosing Frontier Airlines again.

At this point, I had spent $314.90 for a round trip ticket from Nashville (BNA) to Cancun (CUN). So far, so good. The other concession was that I booked a 6 a.m. flight. So I would have to wake up super early to get to the airport. It's a good thing I have family in the Nashville area.

At $314.90, I had saved more than $200 versus booking a flight with the bigger airlines. However, my ignorance on how Frontier nickel and dimes you, was entirely my fault. I admit, I didn't do any research prior to booking. Now, I know better.

I'm about to tell you why.

My First Frontier Headache: The App and Profile Creation

After booking my flight, I wanted to load the future trip in the Frontier app, much like I do with my American Airlines flight. The app will notify you of flight changes and delays, but these notifications can also happen via email.

So I downloaded the app and input my trip confirmation number. It would not pull up my details. When I tried to register an account or even look up my account, I had numerous login issues. After many attempts on my own, I finally contacted Customer Service. The person had to enter or change settings on my profile. The very last instruction he gave me is, "Do not attempt to login for 48 hours," for the changes to take place. I kind of sensed that this issue happens quite a bit by his tip.

I was finally able to log into my Frontier account after this interaction, but it was a small hassle. Seriously, creating a login account should not be this difficult.

The Second Frontier Headache: Paying for Bags, Seat Selection, and Service

After getting through the app and account creation hassle, I was now able to use the app.

With this new privilege, I had a new discovery. One that hits the wallet differently.

Frontier started to send me notifications and emails like I had won the lottery.

Congratulations! You have purchased your flight ticket. Now it's time to pay for your checked bag, your carry on bag, and your seat selection.

After doing the math, the a la carte pricing eats up any deal I have scored on booking with Frontier Airlines. I end up choosing the cheaper option, which was their "Works" bundle package.

I paid $123 each way so I could check one bag (has to be under 40 lbs.) and carry on one bag (has to be under 40 lbs.) and it includes seat selection. There are no free seats to select, by the way.

This add-on cost me an additional $246.

I've now forked out a total $560.90 to Frontier Airlines. The price is no longer a bargain, and they remind you that if you need assistance to check your bags by a person, that will cost an additional fee.

More Frontier Headaches

Up until my trip, I continued to receive notifications about the second leg of my trip from Denver (Frontier's hub) to Cancun. I received several notifications from Chase Travel and from Frontier about these future time changes.

They weren't a significant impact to my trip, but minor annoyances, like, "What is going on?"

I don't remember American Airlines having that many changes.

The 'Early Morning Frontier Migraine' the Day of Travel

I stayed the night with family in the Nashville area, so I could get up at 3 a.m., drive 45 minutes to the park and fly service near the airport, and have them shuttle me over to the airport around 4:15 a.m.

When I wake up at 3 a.m. I have notifications that my Frontier flight has been delayed an hour and a half. I'm not happy, because this will cause me to miss the second flight from Denver to Cancun. This is a problem, given that my trip starts with meeting family in Cancun.

I still proceed with the plan. I get to Nashville International Airport at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, 14 January 2023. I walk up to the Frontier assistance desk. I explain my flight is delayed one and a half hours. The agents give me the "I'm sorry but I can't help you" run around. The first explanation is that I won't be able to get to Cancun until Sunday, but then encourage me to still fly to Denver "for more options."

I'm sorry, I'm not flying to Denver to stay overnight. There are other airlines that fly from Nashville International Airport to Cancun. American Airlines and Southwest do for sure.

So I walked over to the American Airlines ticket assistance and purchased a one-way ticket to Cancun. I can actually count on American Airlines to get me to my destination in the same day.

Frontier Airlines has terrible customer service in person, and I will recommend to every traveler that they will cost you more, and are less reliable airline.

I hope this account will help prevent others from making the same mistake that I did by trying Frontier Airlines. It is definitely not worth it.

So now I wait for my flight with American Airlines in Nashville International Airport. 🛫

Update at 2:12 p.m.: Frontier is Willing to Provide Refund for My Trip

Updated to this story at 2:12 p.m. on 14 January 2023:

I submitted a form requesting a refund through the Frontier Airlines app before my flight from Nashville International Airport to Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport.

Frontier Airlines customer service read my request and my situation, and they offered a refund. I accepted and I am satisfied with this resolution. When my trip concludes, I will return to Nashville International Airport using American Airlines.

Thank you to Frontier Airlines for the full refund. I am satisfied with the resolution, and I learned a lot from this experience.

