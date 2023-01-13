Providence, RI

Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name Tags

Zack Love

It appears that some Mcdonald's restaurants operate by their "own code" after one McDonald's customer is given a "30-minute time limit" to eat his food inside an empty Rhode Island McDonald's. He asks employees for their names because none of them are wearing proper name tags or in the proper dress code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXJ8p_0kD7LCvV00
McDonald'sPhoto byVisual KarsaonUnsplash

There is an unusually strict "30-minute eating time limit" customer policy being enforced at the McDonald's located at 649 N. Main St. in Providence, Rhode Island.

Even if it was a legitimate policy by the company, it is 100% terrible customer service.

Providence Rhode Island Enforces a 30-Minute Eating Policy with a Timer

The Daily Dot reported that Jensen Harris patronized a Providence, Rhode Island McDonald's and was told they have a "30-minute policy" for customers to eat inside the restaurant and literally set a timer when someone sits down to eat. The employees claim it is their policy, but he cannot find this in an employee handbook.

He was shocked at this policy, as he should be.

In the TikTok video #1 seen below, he says:

“I’m here in McDonald’s in Providence, Rhode Island. I’m told I cannot sit here for more than 30 minutes after I eat. I’ve never seen this. This is very misleading. I guess we’re gonna see what’s gonna really happen.” -Jensen Harris, McDonald's customer (Source: @jensenaharris on TikTok)

@jensenaharris McDonald’s in Providence Rhode Island employee calls 5+ cops on a paying customer. This McDonald’s is a franchise. Some will say they can make whatever rules they want. Yes, they can. But when those rules/ polices are selectively enforced to certain paying customers that is a different situation. This “30 min eating policy “ is on the wall for all paying customers not certain ones on certain days. #discrimination #mcdonalds #police #justice #policy #blm ♬ original sound - Jensen Harris

The McDonald's employee then calls the police, despite no crime being committed.

McDonald's Employees Aren't Wearing Name Tags & Violating Dress Code

Then a parent of the customer asks employees for their names, because no employees are wearing name tags, and are wearing their own personal clothes, and not in McDonald's dress code.

This can be seen in the TikTok video #2 below:

@jensenaharris #McDonald’s employees refuse to cooperate with paying customers family after calling 5+ cops on him for not following their so called “30 minute policy”Most of these McDs employees aren’t following the McDs policy. Not wearing the proper uniform/attire and no name tags. Before you get on someone for not following a “#policy” make sure you’re following the rules yourself. & for all you one sided commenters a policy is meant to be applied to all not just one or some customers #blm #discrimination ♬ original sound - Jensen Harris

The customer recording the two videos @jensenaharris on TikTok believes that they are being racially discriminated against at this restaurant.

Customers should not be treated like this at McDonald's anywhere.

Do you think it is a reasonable customer policy to ask paying customers to leave after being in the restaurant for 30 minutes?

Sources

Alban, Jack. "‘The place is empty so why does it matter to them?’: Customer says McDonald’s kicked him out of store 30 minutes after he purchased food." The Daily Dot. 11 January 2023.

User @jensenaharris on TikTok. McDonald's video #1. McDonald's video #2.

