Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?

Photo of Yak grazing (not in Noblesville, IN) Photo by Munkhuu on Unsplash

Was it a practical joke?

No. It was a real situation, but the "small herd of bison" was really a "small herd of yaks."

The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the Noblesville Police and Fire officials were outside on foot trying to herd what they thought were bison. The fire department (@NoblesvilleFD) even posted publicly on Twitter for motorists to steer clear of the area, and find an alternative route, due to the "bison on the loose."

It wasn't quite a thundering herd of bison. It was more like a soft and graceful tiptoeing of surefooted yak.

National Geographic: Yaks are Rare and 'Vulnerable to Extinction'

Yet, those hairy animals weren't bison. The American bison is native to North America and can be found in the Midwest U.S., but yaks aren't native to the United States. Yaks are common in the grasslands of the country Tibet and are found in the Himalayas.

It is rare to see a yak in the United States and would definitely be strange to encounter a small herd of them in Noblesville, Indiana, which is a suburb about 22 miles northeast of indianapolis.

National Geographic reported in 2019 that "the International Union for Conservation of Nature puts the global population at under 10,000 wild yaks—in other words, officially vulnerable to extinction—due to poaching, habitat loss, and interbreeding."

Yaks are considered much less aggressive than bison, and not typically threatening to humans.

The Noblesville Police Department Updated the Public

About an hour and a half later, the Noblesville Police Department posted on its Facebook page the following message with picture (seen below):

Officials trying to round up yaks Photo by Noblesville Police Department

"Edit: Animal identification was not covered at the academy. These are yaks, and while they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call.

NPD Days A officers with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Indiana had the opportunity to corral bison! The bison is the US symbol of unity, resilience, and healthy landscapes and communities. Another instance of different departments working together to keep Noblesville safe!"

Andi Stumm, a local familiar with the owners, said that the field that the yaks escaped into belongs to his family.

He said:

"When we visit they allow my children to come over and feed them." -Andi Stumm, neighbor (Source: Facebook)

It's great that the situation has been diffused without a yak or bison escaping out of Noblesville, Indiana.

