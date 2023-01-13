See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing Fires

The Highland Pierron Fire Department (FD) gave their best lip sync performance of "Your Love" by The Outfield at the firehouse, and posted it on TikTok and Facebook. It had almost received 2 million views on Facebook, going viral online.

Highland-Pierron Fire Station Photo by Highland-Pierron Fire Department

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department (FD) is located at 12611 Iberg Road, in Highland, Illinois, in case you want to catch their next show.

Their latest TikTok video went viral after posting on TikTok and Facebook on Sunday, 8 January 2023, and had over 1.9 million views on Facebook.

You can see the TikTok video below.

(Source: Highland-Pierron FD)

Highland-Pierron Fire Department is Ready to Protect the Community

The Highland-Pierron is there to protect the community during emergency situations, and sometimes there is downtime between emergency situations, like this, when they can make a light-hearted video.

One resident, Carrie Warnecke, commented on Facebook:

"We had a possible Carbon Monoxide leak in our home, so I called the police department around 4am as I felt it was a non-emergency and didn't want to wake anyone up. Anyway, they were very professional and made me not feel so bad about my poor choices of placement etc. of my detectors. I even was able to purchase a better detector that I won't have to worry as much about! Thanks guys!!!" -Carrie Warnecke

They are volunteers because they care (see video below).

