FDA Approved a New Alzheimer's Drug in Jan 2023 Despite Limited Results, It's Expected to Cost Around $25K Annually

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab on Friday, 6 January 2023 for those who are in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or have mild cognitive impairment. It went through an accelerated process to "fill an unmet medical need" and companies are "required to conduct additional clinical trials that will confirm the benefits of their drugs." It will only cost a person around $25K a year. Sounds like it's a moneymaker, but it is too soon?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that over 134,000 people in the U.S. die each year from Alzheimer's. In our rush to find a drug to stop or slow this disease, it is possible that some drugs are being rushed to market.

NBC News reported that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved lecanemab (that will be marketed under the name "Leqembi") on Friday, 6 January 2023 for people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or who have mild cognitive impairment.

Two important things to note:

"The FDA did not seek the advice of its advisory committee — which it did do before it controversially approved another Alzheimer’s drug developed by Biogen, called Aduhelm, in 2021." (Source: NBC News)

Leqembi is not a cure for Alzheimer's disease and "it will only slow the progression of the disease by removing clumps of beta-amyloid." (Source: NBC News)

It will be administered as an antibody infusion every two weeks. The annual cost to the patient is expected to be around $25,000 for one year's supply.

It went through what the FDA called an "accelerated pathway" to get the drug to market quicker so it meets an "unmet need."

Companies Eisai and Biogen developed the drug. They announced that the phase 3 trial "slowed cognitive decline in people by 27% after 18 months." The trial had 1,795 patients.

There are medical professionals that raise safety concerns in a letter to the FDA due to "at least three deaths" that "may be linked to the medication after the patients experienced brain swelling or brain bleeding." (Source: NBC News)

The CEO of one of the companies that developed the drug is ready to move forward to market.

Ivan Cheung, the U.S. Chairman and CEO of Eisai, believes the "benefits of the drug outweigh its risks," of course his company has much to profit from this new drug.

Another person was found to be in support of this new drug, Donna Wilcock, the assistant dean of biomedicine at the University of Kentucky.

She said:

"Leqembi should be approved" and "the results of the trial are the best I ever seen for an Alzheimer's drug in my 25 years." -Donna Wilcock, assistant dean of biomedicine, University of Kentucky (Source: NBC News)

Two Doctors Disagree with the FDA and Call the Approval 'Unacceptable'

In a letter to the FDA, two doctors raise concerns about the drug's safety to the public, saying that they "urge postponement so the drug can be discussed before an advisory committee."

Another Alzheimer's drug was rushed through about a year ago, aducanumab. The accelerated release of Leqembi without advisory committee discussion is alarming to these doctors.

The letter was released on the advocacy group Public Citizen's website, and can be read below.

The letter reads:

"Dear Dr. Califf and Dr. Cavazzoni,

Despite the unacceptable June 6, 2021, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of aducanumab with almost unanimous opposition from the FDA’s advisory committee, this Friday (the Prescription Drug User Fee Act [PDUFA] deadline for a decision on lecanemab) the FDA appears likely to repeat its mistake by approving lecanemab, unaccompanied by an advisory committee meeting.

We urge a postponement of the PDUFA date so the drug can be discussed before an advisory committee meeting, rather than being perceived as yet another Biogen/FDA done deal.

A November article by lecanemab investigators found a significant slowing of the rate of progression of cognitive impairment with lecanemab compared with placebo. But a myloid- r elated i maging a bnormalities with microhemorrhages or hemosiderin deposits occurred in 126 (14.0%) of subjects in the lecanemab group and only 69 (7.7%) of subjects in the placebo group. The authors concluded that “Longer trials are warranted to determine the efficacy and safety of lecanemab in early Alzheimer’s disease.”

Science magazine has “obtained medical records showing a 79-year-old Florida woman participating in an ongoing trial of the antibody died in mid-September after experiencing extensive brain swelling and bleeding, as well as seizures.”

Three deaths thought to be related to the drug have now occurred in lecanemab subjects. “Eric Smith, a neurologist at the University of Calgary who also reviewed the case materials [of the latest death], agrees the drug likely caused the death. He previously consulted for Eisai partner Biogen and was an investigator for the two companies’ other anti-amyloid drug aducanumab.”

This Friday’s scheduled FDA expedited approval of lecanemab, absent any advisory committee input, would demonstrate that the agency is unwilling or unable to learn from its worst approval mistake — aducanumab — I have ever seen in 50 years of FDA watching. It seems the unprecedented aducanumab FDA/Biogen axis is still in place.

Sincerely,

Sidney Wolfe, M.D.

Founder, Senior Advisor

Public Citizen’s Health Research Group"

Final Thoughts

My opinion: This drug should be discussed before an advisory board.

There are genuine concerns about the public's safety in regard to this new Alzheimer's drug, knowing that at least three people have experienced fatal side effects.

Do you think the benefits outweigh the risks? (Please share your thoughts in the comments)

Sources

Califf M.D., Robert and Patrizia Cavazzonia M.D. Lecanemab Letter to the FDA.

Leading Causes of Death, fact sheet online. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Lovelace Jr., Berkeley. "FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug that appears to slow progression of disease." NBC News. 6 January 2023.