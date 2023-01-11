Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are Waiting

The Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) is full of promises to the citizens and residents of Birmingham. Yet they are slow to deliver. One example is the leak in a Hoover neighborhood that has been in dire need of repair for about 6 months now. Residents get to look at the leak every day with the "BWWB pipe covering." This is a prime example of how BWWB is all lip service about fixing the problems but has no issue sending expensive water bills to residents.

Water leaking onto street Photo by AL.com

Residents on Daphne Lane are wondering if the leak on their street will ever get fixed, now that the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) claims it is now "fully staffed."

AL.com reported that the water leak starts at the "top of the sloping hill of Daphne Lane in Hoover," and "water continuously pours out from underneath a BWWB pipe covering." The leak is "positioned directly uphill from a stop sign," and some residents are even concerned that it could cause a wreck during cold conditions that could freeze into ice.

Residents have been voicing their concerns for about 6 months now.

Resident Amy Benshoter lives close to the leak and has to see it almost daily.

She said:

“You hear about water waste, so it just breaks your heart to see it pouring out of there every day,” -Amy Benschoter, Hoover resident (Source: AL.com)

She reported the leak in August 2022, and has contacted BWWB several times since. She even mentioned it to a BWWB employee that happened to be driving around her neighborhood. This employee agreed that it was "a lot of water" leaking out into the street.

She said:

“There was a truck out here driving around, so I went and grabbed him and showed him the place where it was leaking and they still haven’t done anything,” said Benschoter. “I’ve had a plumber up here working on my house and he even asked me if I’d reported that because he said it was a lot of water.” -Amy Benschoter, Hoover resident (Source: AL.com)

Laurie Lawson, another resident that lives at the bottom of the hill was frustrated with the BWWB because of the rate increases, yet their leaking water issue has not been addressed.

She said:

“My first thought when they were advertising about the rate increase a month ago or two months ago or whatever - I was just like well maybe if they took care of their own business and weren’t wasting so much water they could save some money along the way.” -Laurie Lawson, Hoover resident (Source: AL.com)

BWWB Spokesman Rick Jackson on the Hoover Leak

BWWB spokesman Rick Jackson said on 10 January 2023 the BWWB "only learned of the leak on 30 December 2022 and promised it would be repaired "within the next few days."

According to AL.com:

"Jackson wrote the following in an email to a Lede reporter today.

“The scope of work will include the replacement of two (2) water valves,” wrote Jackson. “Also, the Birmingham Water Works repair is leak based upon the below priority levels:”

Level 1 – Leaks that cause little to no water within the distribution system issues. Response/Repair time: Immediate attention or under 24 hours.

Level 2 – Leaks that cause low water pressure and volume issues. Response/Repair time: Within 14 days

Level 3 – Leaks that cause no water pressure or volume issues. Damp paving. Response/Repair time: Within 14 -28 days."

Two Rhetorical Questions for the BWWB

Here are two rhetorical questions that are starting to become apparent for Hoover residents.

Does BWWB care about water waste? (It appears not or it would have been fixed.)

Does BWWB take residents' concerns seriously and address them timely? (It appears not or it would have been fixed.)

It has come to a point now where "actions speak louder than words." The BWWB should be looking at the help tickets submitted to them now that they are fully staffed.

The longer this 6-month leak goes unrepaired demonstrates how the BWWB doesn't mind cashing the checks from residents but doesn't fulfill their promises to address the problems that have gone on for too long.

Have you encountered any issues with the BWWB that needs to be addressed?

