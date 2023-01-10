Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the Video

One Utah snowboarder is thankful to be alive after surviving an avalanche when "an isolated wind slab broke loose" and took him on a wild ride that no one wants to experience twice. The incident was reported on the Utah Avalanche website. The video can be seen below.

Sign: Caution Avalanche Danger

The New York Post reported that Utah snowboarder Blake Nelson was swept away in an avalanche while snowboarding in Big Cottonwood Canyon in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, 8 January 2023.

Avalanches are not to be taken lightly, as people can be trapped in them and even die. Two snowmobilers were caught up and died in an avalanche on Saturday near Winter Park, Colorado. In Utah, there has not been a reported death due to an avalanche since 2021. (Source: New York Post)

In the video (below) Blake is seen swept off of his feet, and he says"

"Logan, I'm sliding, Logan, I'm sliding. I'm staying on top but I'm sliding. Logan, I'm staying on top, but I am sliding." -Blake Nelson, snowboarder (Source: YouTube video by Blake Nelson)

Blake Nelson sliding in avalanche

The YouTube Video

Blake posted the video below showing the whole incident:

An Avalanche Report was Filed with the Utah Avalanche Center

After the incident, Blake Nelson filed an avalanche report on the Utah Avalanche Center website, and it was noted that the avalanche was a "soft slab" triggered unintentionally due to "wind drifted snow" on the Greaseball or "Argenta" location route in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Blake wrote in the report filed:

"Today we dropped into Greaseball Couloir just north of the summit of Kessler Peak with the plan to ride out Argenta. On our way up, we dug a snowpit to test stability and found no deep instabilities in the snow structure. As we approached the ridge of Kessler we noticed a lot of wind coming over the ridge and depositing on the North face. We did some stability stomps and were unable to get anything to propagate or observe any shooting cracks. As we traversed from the summit of Kessler to the entrance of the line, we started noticing cross loading beneath the top of the couloir which was causing some strange wind pockets and small cornices. To test the stability of the cross loaded surface, I stood back and stomped at the base of a cornice about the size of a small fridge. The cornice broke and dropped onto the slope without causing any propagation on the slope below. Outside the cross loading, the majority of the wind gusts were coming up the couloir and depositing snow onto the East Face of Kessler. Which made us believe that there likely wasn't any widespread wind loading issues in the couloir proper.

I descended first and dropped into the hanging bowl, after making a heel side turn, an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my feet and took me for a ride. I was able to keep the majority of my body above the snow and was able to radio my partner that I was sliding with the debris. I made swimming motions with my arms and kicked my board to help keep me on top. After about 300 feet, I was able to slow down and stop, while the rest of the debris released below me. After regrouping, we descended the debris. The slope slid about 1,300 feet." -Blake Nelson, Snowboarder (Source: Utah Avalanche Center)

Blake is very lucky to be alive, after surviving the whole ordeal.

Have you ever been caught in an avalanche?

