Salt Lake City, UT

Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or Why

Zack Love

Salt Lake City officials have already removed at least 12 different antennas from surrounding foothills, which started showing up a year ago. The Salt Lake City lands department removes them as quickly as they are found, but they continue to mysteriously appear. Who is placing them, and why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5p6x_0k96Z2Vy00
A strange antenna system found in the foothillsPhoto bySalt Lake City Public Lands Department

It may sound like an episode from the X-Files, but it isn't. These strange and mysterious antenna systems are composed of a "LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel" to keep it powered. The antenna systems keep cropping up in the foothills surrounding Salt Lake City, Utah, and city officials are removing them as quickly as they are discovered.

Some even take hours to get to on foot, and then hours to remove.

The tweet below from Michael Locklear shows Salt Lake City public officials hiking up the Twin Peaks trail to remove the antenna, solar panel, and locked battery box.

KSL 5 TV News started reporting on these antennas a year ago, and new ones keep cropping up. They provided an updated report on 4 January 2023, when a team took six hours to remove the system bolted into the rocks of the hills.

Tyler Fonarow, the city's recreational trails manager wants the culprit to stop posting antennas on public lands. It is possible that these are related to cryptocurrency, but nonetheless it is not okay to continue to place them on public lands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NTCx_0k96Z2Vy00
Tyler FonarowPhoto byKSL 5 TV News

He said:

“We just don’t leave things on public lands anymore. You have to ask for permission.” -Tyler Fonarow, Salt Lake City's recreational trails manager (Source: KSL 5 TV News)

KSL 5 TV News reported more of the antennas will be removed in the coming weeks as "additional ones have been found on property managed by the Forest Service and the University of Utah."

The University of Utah Releases a Statement on Unauthorized Antennas

A spokesperson from the University of Utah released a statement regarding the antennas discovered in the foothills.

They said:

“Since Salt Lake City leaders alerted the University of Utah to the unauthorized solar panel towers in the foothills northeast of the Avenues neighborhood, University of Utah representatives have been actively coordinating with City Public Lands officials to determine whether any member of our campus community is connected to the towers. As far as we know, the tower located on university property is not owned or operated by the university. We appreciate Salt Lake City’s collaboration and dedicated efforts to identify the owners.” -The University of Utah spokesperson (Source: The University of Utah)

The leading theory is that they may be related to cryptocurrency, but it is still not fully known.

Salt Lake City Public Lands Facebook Post

Salt Lake City Public Lands posted the following on Facebook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNXUc_0k96Z2Vy00
Removal of unauthorized antennaPhoto bySalt Lake City Public Lands
"If you have any information regarding the owners of these unauthorized solar-powered antennas, please call Salt Lake City Public Lands at (801) 972-7800 so they can be returned to their owner." -Salt Lake City Public Lands (Source: Facebook page)

Until more details come forward, the strange antennas remain a mystery, but the truth is out there. 👽

Sources

Locklear, Michael. "Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery." KSL 5 TV News. 4 January 2023.

Michael Locklear on Twitter: @MichaelLocklear

The University of Utah official website.

Salt Lake City Public Lands Facebook page

