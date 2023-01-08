3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TN

The nonprofit Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee has helped one brave little girl from Brentwood, TN experiences a princess-themed birthday party a little early this year. She has had quite the ordeal, after going through 30 rounds of treatment for her fatal brain tumor. Her birthday is in late March, but her wish was granted early in January.

Yard decoration for Princess Adalyn Photo by WRKN News 2

WKRN News 2 reported that members of the community along with the nonprofit Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee have come together to throw an early "Princess" birthday party for Adalyn, so her wish can come true. The party was made possible by the help and support of businesses across Middle Tennessee, and people from multiple states.

Adalyn has been Through 30 Cancer Treatments

Adalyn has undergone "30 rounds of treatment" for her fatal brain cancer, and her parent and family decided to go ahead and make her wish come true in January, rather than wait until late March when her birthday takes place. (Source: WKRN News 2)

She is three years old and her wish was to have guests such as Anna, Elsa, and Olaf show up at her party. She chose to wear a yellow princess dress, and wear a tiara, just like her favorite princesses.

She also got to ride in a bus for the first time in her life. She wanted Chick-fil-A, a key lime pie, and other special foods she enjoys.

Adalyn's Princess party Photo by WKRN News 2

Adalyn at her Princess party Photo by WKRN News 2

Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee Post on Facebook

Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee posted the following on Facebook:

"We are so excited for Adalyn’s princess party tomorrow!! Sooo many people have come together to make this little princess have the most magical party ever!! Here’s a sneak peak at just a few of the decorations. Check back tomorrow for more photos from her party!

We want to thank Music City Mouse for inviting us into her beautiful home to celebrate Adalyn’s special day!" -Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee (Source: Facebook post)

The post is seen below.

Facebook post Photo by Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee

Thank you to everyone in the community that helped support this wish for Adalyn to help make her dreams come true, including the incredible work from Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee to make this possible for this special little girl.

Sources

Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee Facebook post.

Guerry, Colleen. "Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with princess birthday party." WKRN News 2. Posted: 7 January 2023. Updated: 8 January 2023.