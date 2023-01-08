Grocery Store in 'Luck' Wisconsin is Booming After Selling the $15.1 Million Megabucks Lottery Ticket

A winning Megabucks lottery ticket was sold from Wayne's Food Plus grocery store in the small town of Luck, Wisconsin, and business at the grocery store is booming. The Megabucks lottery winner of the $15.1 million cash prize has not come forward yet. Plus, learn what the Duncan Toys Yo-Yo has to do with the Wisconsin Lottery.

Lottery ticket stand Photo by Peaton Hugo (modified)

Luck, Wisconsin is a small town in Wisconsin, with a population of just over 1,000. Not a lot happens in this small town in Polk County unless you are a fan of the yo-yo, a classic children's toy. It has a rich history in Luck, Wisconsin, but is no longer produced there. More on that in a moment.

Luck sign Photo by CBS News Minnesota

Luck is making the news for being "Lucky" after Wayne's Food Plus grocery store on Butternut Avenue sold the winning $15.1 million Megabucks lottery ticket on Wednesday, 4 January 2023. Now business is booming, even though the winner has not come forward yet.

CBS News Minnesota reported that "the odds of winning Megabucks are 1 in 6,991,908."

Who's feeling lucky?

FOX 6 Now Milwaukee reported that some past Megabucks lottery winners in Wisconsin took place 30 May 2015 ($22 Million) and 14 January 2012 ($14.4 Million).

Wayne's Food Plus Grocery Manager: 'Business is Booming'

Paul Wondra, the store manager of Wayne's Food Plus grocery store in Luck, Wisconsin was in for a surprise on Thursday morning, when he ran his morning reports.

He said:

"Thursday morning, when I come in and run my morning reports and get your lottery report – it shows congrats to Wayne's foods in Luck, Wi, for selling a 15-million-dollar mega-bucks ticket. I was looking for my ticket, but I didn't have one." -Paul Wondra, Manager at Wayne's Food Plus grocery store (Source: CBS News Minnesota)

Paul Wondra said he was informed that he will get more business now, because of the news coverage.

He said:

“I was told by the lottery people that, now you’re going to be that mecca. You sold a big ticket, you’re going to be the place to go. So far, it’s holding true.” -Paul Wondra, Manager at Wayne's Food Plus grocery story (Source: CBS News Minnesota)

Paul Wondra, store manager Photo by CBS News Minnesota

“We said well, get ready, it’s going to be a crazy day, and they weren’t lying.” -Paul Wondra, Manager at Wayne's Food Plus grocery story (Source: CBS News Minnesota)

As far as the winning lottery ticket, Wondra doesn't think it will be long before the winner comes forward.

Oh yea, it probably won't take long. Small town, word travels. as much as you want to keep something quiet, it's impossible." -Paul Wondra, Manager at Wayne's Food Plus grocery story (Source: CBS News Minnesota)

What you probably didn't know is that Luck was once known for something else. It was a headquarters of a famous Yo-Yo factory that has a rich heritage that actually connects it to the Wisconsin Lottery.

In fact, Luck, Wisconsin was once called the "Yo-Yo Capital of the World." What happened?

The Brief History of Duncan Toys Yo-Yo and the Wisconsin Lottery

In 1946, the Duncan Company wanted access to Wisconsin's hard maple timber, so it built a yo-yo factory in Luck Wisconsin, and started producing wooden yo-yos for children.

At the height of their production, the Duncan Company was cranking out 3,600 wooden yo-yos every hour using millions of wooden boards. As the toy industry changed to use more plastic, the Duncan Company did too. in 1955, they contracted with Flambeau products to make plastic yo-yos.

By 1962, the Duncan Company sold 45 million plastic yo-yos.

With increasing competition and court rulings against them, the Duncan Company eventually went bankrupt.

Flambeau Products Corp. purchased the Duncan Company brand and trademarks and continued to make yo-yos out of plastic in Wisconsin until the late 1990s. (Source: WisconsinHistory.org)

WisconsinHistory.org reports that the popular Duncan Butterfly yo-yo was "used as a prop in television promotions for the Wisconsin Lottery around the years 1988-1995."

Hopefully, this information will come up at the next trivia night.

Do you know anyone that has ever won the lottery? Was it a blessing or a curse?

