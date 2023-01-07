Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being Cheap

A Denver man is going viral on TikTok for his videos showing him eating the orders from people that tip him poorly, or so he wants us to believe. People that leave negative comments on his TikTok videos then receive a snarky response from him.

One Denver man is creating quite a stir with his videos that are pointedly made for "cheap tippers." In some of his videos going viral, he first thanks the person ordering food for their "$1 tip" or "$0.50 tip" then opens his red "DoorDash" food bag, and then names the food item, and says it is his favorite, and then proceeds to eat it in his videos.

Disclaimer: The author cannot verify if he is an actual Door Dash driver, however Yahoo! News reports that he is a Door Dash driver.

Door Dash Driver Receives $1 Tips so he Eats the Order

Yahoo! News reported that the man goes by "Doordash Tips" (@doordashtips2 on TikTok). In the video (seen below), he opens up his red foil bag and says:

“DoorDash customer only tipped one dollar, hmm let’s see what he got at Arby’s huh? Beef and cheddar, he’s got the french dip and the crinkle fries. Oh man, that’s my favorite.” He opens the fast food bag and eats a french fry, and then says, "Thank you one dollar tipper! Peace!"

At the date of publication, the video where he is eating the Arby's fast food order has received over 601K views on TikTok.

Comments on his Videos

As you can imagine, there are commenters that are upset and want to report him, and he leaves them a snarky comment as a reply, along the lines of: "Well, then you should've tipped more."

One person that goes by "Tik Toker" said in the comment section to the Arby's video above, "bro jus lost his job (skull emoji)" and Doordash Tips responded, "YouTube is my job."

It is quite possible that he just uses the red Door Dash foil bag as a prop in his videos, and is not an actual employee, but then in the next comment claims he has multiple dasher accounts.

Another user "Noe Perez" posted the comment, "All of y'all going to get fired. (laughing emoji)"

Doordash tips responded, "I have 5 dasher accounts."

A User Asks Him a Question About Non-Tipping Orders

Doordash Tips did a video to address the question posed by another user.

The user asks him:

"Some times (sic) they only have enough for the food and y (sic) should u (sic) get tipped for doing ur (sic) job?"

His response in a TikTok video (seen below) is:

"My job is to only accept good tipless orders. So if your broke [expletive] and can't tip go pick it up yourself buddy. Peace!"

I believe he meant in the first sentence that his job is to only accept good orders that pay a tip. He maintains in his comments that people that don't want to tip or can't afford to tip should go pick up the food themselves.

So if you live in Denver, and you use Door Dash, be aware that if you leave a low tip, your food order might be in one of his videos.

Do you think it is okay or there are good reasons not to tip your delivery driver?

