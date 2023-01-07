Denver, CO

Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being Cheap

Zack Love

A Denver man is going viral on TikTok for his videos showing him eating the orders from people that tip him poorly, or so he wants us to believe. People that leave negative comments on his TikTok videos then receive a snarky response from him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeCRC_0k76WqVm00
DoorDash logo on a smartphonePhoto byMarques ThomasonUnsplash

One Denver man is creating quite a stir with his videos that are pointedly made for "cheap tippers." In some of his videos going viral, he first thanks the person ordering food for their "$1 tip" or "$0.50 tip" then opens his red "DoorDash" food bag, and then names the food item, and says it is his favorite, and then proceeds to eat it in his videos.

Disclaimer: The author cannot verify if he is an actual Door Dash driver, however Yahoo! News reports that he is a Door Dash driver.

Door Dash Driver Receives $1 Tips so he Eats the Order

Yahoo! News reported that the man goes by "Doordash Tips" (@doordashtips2 on TikTok). In the video (seen below), he opens up his red foil bag and says:

“DoorDash customer only tipped one dollar, hmm let’s see what he got at Arby’s huh? Beef and cheddar, he’s got the french dip and the crinkle fries. Oh man, that’s my favorite.” He opens the fast food bag and eats a french fry, and then says, "Thank you one dollar tipper! Peace!"

At the date of publication, the video where he is eating the Arby's fast food order has received over 601K views on TikTok.

Comments on his Videos

As you can imagine, there are commenters that are upset and want to report him, and he leaves them a snarky comment as a reply, along the lines of: "Well, then you should've tipped more."

One person that goes by "Tik Toker" said in the comment section to the Arby's video above, "bro jus lost his job (skull emoji)" and Doordash Tips responded, "YouTube is my job."

It is quite possible that he just uses the red Door Dash foil bag as a prop in his videos, and is not an actual employee, but then in the next comment claims he has multiple dasher accounts.

Another user "Noe Perez" posted the comment, "All of y'all going to get fired. (laughing emoji)"

Doordash tips responded, "I have 5 dasher accounts."

A User Asks Him a Question About Non-Tipping Orders

Doordash Tips did a video to address the question posed by another user.

The user asks him:

"Some times (sic) they only have enough for the food and y (sic) should u (sic) get tipped for doing ur (sic) job?"

His response in a TikTok video (seen below) is:

"My job is to only accept good tipless orders. So if your broke [expletive] and can't tip go pick it up yourself buddy. Peace!"

I believe he meant in the first sentence that his job is to only accept good orders that pay a tip. He maintains in his comments that people that don't want to tip or can't afford to tip should go pick up the food themselves.

So if you live in Denver, and you use Door Dash, be aware that if you leave a low tip, your food order might be in one of his videos.

Do you think it is okay or there are good reasons not to tip your delivery driver?

Sources

Doordash Tips on Facebook account.

General, Ryan. "DoorDash driver eats a customer's order on TikTok after getting a $1 tip." Yahoo! News. 6 January 2023.

TikTok account: @doordashtips2 on TikTok

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Door Dash# fast food delivery# viral TikTok video# Door Dash driver# Door Dash delivery

Comments / 4

Published by

Zack covers interesting and inspiring news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree and an MBA.

Huntsville, AL
13K followers

More from Zack Love

FDA Approved a New Alzheimer's Drug in Jan 2023 Despite Limited Results, It's Expected to Cost Around $25K Annually

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Alzheimer's drug lecanemab on Friday, 6 January 2023 for those who are in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease or have mild cognitive impairment. It went through an accelerated process to "fill an unmet medical need" and companies are "required to conduct additional clinical trials that will confirm the benefits of their drugs." It will only cost a person around $25K a year. Sounds like it's a moneymaker, but it is too soon?

Read full story
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are Waiting

The Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) is full of promises to the citizens and residents of Birmingham. Yet they are slow to deliver. One example is the leak in a Hoover neighborhood that has been in dire need of repair for about 6 months now. Residents get to look at the leak every day with the "BWWB pipe covering." This is a prime example of how BWWB is all lip service about fixing the problems but has no issue sending expensive water bills to residents.

Read full story
Kansas City, KS

A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog Disease

A Kansas City man is still trying to get over the loss of his best friend, Boomer, after his dog came down with a mysterious illness. When he got his dog into the veterinarian, it was already too late. His vet tells him that dysautonomia cases are often fatal and more common in the Midwest, and even more common in Kansas City.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the Video

One Utah snowboarder is thankful to be alive after surviving an avalanche when "an isolated wind slab broke loose" and took him on a wild ride that no one wants to experience twice. The incident was reported on the Utah Avalanche website. The video can be seen below.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or Why

Salt Lake City officials have already removed at least 12 different antennas from surrounding foothills, which started showing up a year ago. The Salt Lake City lands department removes them as quickly as they are found, but they continue to mysteriously appear. Who is placing them, and why?

Read full story
5 comments
Aurora, CO

11-Year-Old Autistic Boy from Aurora is 'Mozart Level' Before Even Receiving a Piano Lesson & Was Gifted $15K Piano

In a heartwarming positive story, one special 11-year-old autistic Colorado boy discovered a keyboard in the basement of his home that nobody knew how to play. Left to himself, he developed a "prodigy-level" skill that was covered by the local news, and then one local man took notice and did something extraordinary for the boy. He took his $15K inheritance money and bought the young prodigy a grand piano.

Read full story
25 comments
Brentwood, TN

3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TN

The nonprofit Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee has helped one brave little girl from Brentwood, TN experiences a princess-themed birthday party a little early this year. She has had quite the ordeal, after going through 30 rounds of treatment for her fatal brain tumor. Her birthday is in late March, but her wish was granted early in January.

Read full story
3 comments
Luck, WI

Grocery Store in 'Luck' Wisconsin is Booming After Selling the $15.1 Million Megabucks Lottery Ticket

A winning Megabucks lottery ticket was sold from Wayne's Food Plus grocery store in the small town of Luck, Wisconsin, and business at the grocery store is booming. The Megabucks lottery winner of the $15.1 million cash prize has not come forward yet. Plus, learn what the Duncan Toys Yo-Yo has to do with the Wisconsin Lottery.

Read full story
Mooresville, NC

Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-owner

JR Motorsports in Mooresville, NC posted security camera footage that demonstrates the power of mother nature when lightning strikes a truck and a front gate at the company. The truck lights are seen turned on after the strike. The video clips were caught on their security cameras.

Read full story
1 comments
Parshall, CO

Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops Tire

A couple going on a snowy Colorado drive up cautiously on a bull elk standing near the middle of the road. The man rolls down his window and says, "You wanna go, bud?" The bull elk isn't afraid of the truck and sticks a tine (a branch from its antlers) into the driver's side front tire and pops it effortlessly.

Read full story
271 comments
Gurley, AL

Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About it

One homeowner in Gurley, Alabama receives a water bill for about $500 and a letter saying that the reading is from "regular usage," he was shocked but also stunned to find out that Huntsville Utilities is "no longer responsible for the meter readings" after readings were contracted out to Madison County since early 2022.

Read full story
5 comments

USDA Grants Conditional License to Biotech Company for World's First Vaccine for Honeybees to Prevent Foulbrood Disease

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted biotech company Dalan Animal Health a conditional license for "the world's first vaccine for honeybees." This vaccine is supposed to protect honeybees from the deadly bacteria Paenibacillus larvae, also known as "foulbrood disease."

Read full story
162 comments
Lauderdale County, AL

An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes

One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.

Read full story
537 comments
Price, UT

Woman Discovered Mouse Droppings on Pizza, Prompting the Health Department to Inspect Walmart in Price, Utah

A mother from Emery County went grocery shopping at the Walmart in Price, Utah. After she had brought home the groceries, her husband discovers "toppings" that should not have been on the pizza. The Walmart quickly began cleaning before the Southeast Utah Health Department official was on-site to inspect the display case.

Read full story
147 comments
Boston, MA

New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'

Researchers at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Lab in Boston have created a "groundbreaking" vaccine that weaponizes cancer cells that simultaneously kills and prevents the reoccurrence of the brain cancer, glioblastoma. This vaccine has not yet been tested on patients.

Read full story
15 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for Chemotherapy

A Minneapolis Target has given one man with a rare terminal cancer 100 quart-size cartons of the Favorite Day brand eggnog, with could last him for six months before it expires. This eggnog is like "liquid gold" for keeping his calories up during hard chemotherapy sessions.

Read full story
75 comments
Nahant, MA

Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small Town

A small town in Massachusetts has asked the government for help in culling the coyote population that is terrorizing their town. The community in Nahant, Massachusetts has been on edge as a roaming coyote population comes dangerously close to humans.

Read full story
28 comments

The FDA has Approved Immunotherapy Drug Atezolizumab for a 'Rare Cancer' that will Have a 'Huge Impact'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an immunotherapy drug atezolizumab for patients ages 2 years and older with alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). This type of cancer "mostly affects adolescents and young adults." This drug approval is expected to have a huge impact.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24K

A Nashville family vising California was flying out of the Oakland International Airport at the end of December. The Delta Air Lines gate agent offers passengers $8,000 a piece if they would take another flight on an 'overbooked' flight from Oakland to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read full story
130 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy