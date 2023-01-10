Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-owner

JR Motorsports in Mooresville, NC posted security camera footage that demonstrates the power of mother nature when lightning strikes a truck and a front gate at the company. The truck lights are seen turned on after the strike. The video clips were caught on their security cameras.

A lightning strike Photo by Michael D on Unsplash

Don't mess around when caught in a lightning storm. That giant discharge of electricity can kill a person, and that giant discharge of electricity can also turn on a truck's headlights (which can be seen in the video below).

According to National Geographic article published during Lightning Safety Awareness Week in a previous year, they reported that "lightning is one of the leading weather-related causes of death and injury in the United States. Most people do not realize that they can be struck by lightning even when the center of a thunderstorm is 10 miles (16 kilometers) away and there are blue skies overhead."

Lightning Video Taken by Security Cameras at JR Motorsports

A lightning strike was captured on video at JR Motorsports parking lot, which is owned by the NASCAR team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. It struck a truck, throwing sparks and leaving the headlights on, and struck a front gate.

This took place as the National Weather Service (NWS) reported widespread showers and thunderstorms were crossing the region.

They posted the video on Twitter (seen below), with the caption "Starting the year off with a bang."

The video on Twitter had over 502K views at the date of publication.

The video was also reposted on YouTube by KHOU 11 News below, which also shows the front gate shooting sparks.

Lightning can cause injury and death, so it is always best to take cover indoors when possible during lightning strikes.

Do you know anyone that has been struck by lightning?

