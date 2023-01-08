Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops Tire

A couple going on a snowy Colorado drive up cautiously on a bull elk standing near the middle of the road. The man rolls down his window and says, "You wanna go, bud?" The bull elk isn't afraid of the truck and sticks a tine (a branch from its antlers) into the driver's side front tire and pops it effortlessly.

A bull elk Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Those familiar with the great outdoors will know that you don't mess with a bull elk staring you down in the middle of the road.

Colorado Couple Encounter a Bull Elk on the Road

Whiskey Riff reported that Tyler and Sheena Terryberry pulled up on a bull elk in the middle of the road in Parshall, Colorado. Watch the video below.

Tyler says inside the truck:

"Watch out buddy. You wanna fight?" -Tyler Terryberry, veteran hunting guide (Source: Whisky Riff)

Tyler is a veteran hunting guide, and probably knew better, but still felt the need to roll down his truck window and taunt the bull elk.

He said (seen in the video below):

"You wanna go, bud?" -Tyler Terryberry, veteran hunting guide (Source: Whisky Riff)

Shortly after the taunt, the bull elk lowers its head and pops his truck's snow tire.

It is fair to say, "Don't mess with a bull elk, because it is capable of causing damage." That includes goring people without a lot of provocation, and will even charge a person at a distance.

An example of this is when a bull elk charged at and gored a Colorado man on a golf course in October 2020. The golfer had a lacerated kidney as a result of the incident but survived. (Source: The Denver Post)

Tyler's Wife Sheena Warned Him Not to Mess With It

Meateater reported that Tyler's wife, Sheena, tried to stop him from messing with the bull elk. A very good reason is that they were driving in Sheena's truck. She wasn't happy that Tyler engaged the bull elk so closely.

He said:

"She definitely warned me. Every once in a while you find an animal that's sick, and they don't usually act right. The [Colorado Division of Wildlife] had to put down a mountain lion near us just a week ago because it was sick and acting weird. Then of course when it happened, it was an 'I told you so' moment. If it was my truck she wouldn't have cared; she would have laughed right along with me." -Tyler Terryberry, veteran hunting guide (Source: Meateater)

Thankfully, they made it out safely, and Tyler now has a great story. Maybe now he is a little wiser on how they can be aggressive.

He said:

"We get pretty close to elk where we're at, and I've been way closer than that, and I've never had one try to attack me," Tyler said. "It took me by surprise." -Tyler Terryberry, veteran hunting guide (Source: Meateater)

The most important thing for Tyler is that he got it captured it all on video, so his friends actually believe him.

He said:

"The cost was well worth the story, and I'm glad I got it on video because no one would have ever believed me," he said. "The bull didn't get hurt, and it could have been worse. He could have punctured a hole in the radiator or come through the window at me." -Tyler Terryberry, veteran hunting guide (Source: Meateater)

This story is a great example of why we should respect nature, and definitely steer clear of animals with horns on the road.

