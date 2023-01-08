An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes

One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.

An example of a stuffed bear Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

One Alabama woman is left speechless after finding a stuffed teddy bear that she now believes is in memory of a loved one, as she makes an unusual discovery that she would like to give to the next of kin if she can find them.

Vicki Wise and Daughter Find a Stuffed Teddy Bear in the Trash

WHNT News 19 reported that Vicki Wise and her daughter were just driving through a Muscle Shoals neighborhood when her daughter pointed out a stuffed teddy bear in someone's garbage pile. So they stopped and picked it up "for her dog."

Vicki Wise holding the stuffed teddy bear Photo by WHNT News 19

Later, when Vicki inspected it closer, she saw that on a bear's foot are the embroidered words, "Forever In My Heart." As she examined it even closer, she discovered a secret velcro pouch inside of the stuffed teddy bear.

She opened the pouch to find a small, red, heart-shaped box that also has the words, "Forever In My Heart." On the back of the box, it says the name "Barry Freed" and a note that was attached to the box read that Barry Free passed away on May 20, 2020.

When Vicki opened the heart-shaped box, she found ashes inside, and it really sank in that she truly has someone's memento of a loved one that passed away.

Vicki Wise Photo by WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19 reported that Vicki has tried to do an internet search on the name Barry Freed, but has not found any information about the family.

She told WHNT News 19:

“I don’t know who he is. All I know is his name and the date he passed away,” Wise said. “I don’t know where he’s from. I don’t know anything about him. But I do know that he had to be loved, and I know that the person he belongs to is missing him.” -Vicki Wise, found a teddy bear with ashes (Source: WHNT News 19)

Anyone with possible information regarding how to contact the family of Barry Freed can submit a tip to WHNT News 19.

Next is another brief story of a woman that finds ashes at Goodwill in Enterprise, AL.

Woman Finds Ashes in a Jar at Goodwill in Enterprise, Alabama

Newsweek reported a similar story in April 2022 that Macy Weeks found ashes in a jar while shopping at Goodwill in Enterprise, Alabama, and was taken back.

She then make a TikTok using her account name (@macymweeks), as she filmed inside the Goodwill. (The video can be viewed here)

When she opened the lid on the $3.99 jar, the camera zoomed inside the jar and revealed ashes.

