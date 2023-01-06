Price, UT

Woman Discovered Mouse Droppings on Pizza, Prompting the Health Department to Inspect Walmart in Price, Utah

A mother from Emery County went grocery shopping at the Walmart in Price, Utah. After she had brought home the groceries, her husband discovers "toppings" that should not have been on the pizza. The Walmart quickly began cleaning before the Southeast Utah Health Department official was on-site to inspect the display case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8xSW_0k3vlQsz00
A WalmartPhoto byMike Mozart; CC BY 2.0 (no changes made)

KSL 5 TV News reported that Alysa Potter drove over 20 minutes to Walmart in Price, Utah to what seemed to be routine grocery shopping for her family, spending almost $300.

She got home with her groceries, before making a shocking discovery on top of her pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SDyX_0k3vlQsz00
Alysa Potter with her children at homePhoto byKSL 5 TV News

Shopper Found Her Walmart Pizza 'Covered in Mouse Feces'

The New York Post reported when she got out the pizza on Sunday, 11 December 2022 to heat it up, "she discovered mouse feces sprinkled all over the pizza she’d just picked up from Walmart — prompting a health department investigation."

In jest, the New York Post opened with, "the toppings were droppings," which is sad, but true according to Alysa Potter.

She told KSL 5 TV what her husband said about the pizza.

He said:

“[My husband’s] like, ‘Unless you want mouse with your pizza, I don’t think we’re having that for dinner.’” -Alysa Potter, Walmart shopper that found mouse droppings on pizza (Source: New York Post)

Alysa noticed that the plastic wrap around the pizza had been chewed through by a mouse.

She posted about it on Facebook (seen below) and contacted the manager of the Walmart in Price, Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOO9i_0k3vlQsz00
Screenshot of Alysa Potter's Facebook postPhoto byAlysa Potter on Facebook

After letting the manager know at the Walmart in Price, she then contacted the Southeast Utah Health Department. They "quickly initiated an inspection," however the "environmental health scientist" (known in some places as a health inspector) noticed that the Walmart employees had clearly already sanitized the display case where the food came from.

Brandon Pierce is the environmental health scientist that went out to inspect the Price Walmart and found "no evidence of an infestation." No other complaints have been received on this Walmart.

He said:

"They're doing everything they can on their end to prevent this kind of thing. Unfortunately, sometimes these things can happen." -Brandon Pierce, Southeast Utah Health Department environmental health scientist (Source: KSL 5 TV)

KSL 5 TV News reported that "because Walmart was quick to respond, the situation is considered resolved."

Do you think this is acceptable? Will it happen again?

Land, Olivia. "Utah mom buys Walmart pizza with disgusting 'toppings'." New York Post. 14 December 2022.

Steinbrecher, Lauren. "Woman finds mouse poop in Price Walmart pizza, prompting health department inspection." KSL 5 TV News. 13 December 2022.

