Boston, MA

New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'

Zack Love

Researchers at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Lab in Boston have created a "groundbreaking" vaccine that weaponizes cancer cells that simultaneously kills and prevents the reoccurrence of the brain cancer, glioblastoma. This vaccine has not yet been tested on patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwgS9_0k3saEe300
A brain medical propPhoto byRobina WeermeijeronUnsplash

Researchers in Boston have developed a vaccine that might prove to be a game changer against brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

If there are positive results from human studies and trials, this could be a major victory. As of the article publication date (4 January 2022), the researchers have not yet asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to start a Phase 1 trial.

In simplest terms, the vaccine uses "living tumor cells" that target tumors and alter the microenvironments to where it is not hospitable for the tumor to come back. Their findings were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine on 4 January 2023.

The researchers are essentially weaponizing cancer against itself.

New Promising Vaccine Has Been Created, Not Yet Tested on a Human

In a manner of speaking, we are on the ground floor of a new, breakthrough vaccine against glioblastoma cancer.

The Boston Herald reported that "researchers created a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma. The team developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity — training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring."

Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., and researchers developed this vaccine in the laboratory at Brigham and Women's Hospital located in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Shah is also a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and is a member of the Board of Directors of AMASA Therapeutics, which develops cell-based therapies to fight cancer.

It is incredible that they are using cancer to fight cancer.

Dr. Shah said:

“I’m a big believer that the cure for these tough cancers might be in the cancer itself, that we can use cancer against cancer.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: Boston Herald)

EurekAlert reported on 4 January 2023 details on this vaccine. Dr. Shah commented about the goals of their research in cell therapy.

He said:

“Our team has pursued a simple idea: to take cancer cells and transform them into cancer killers and vaccines.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: EurekAlert.org)
“Using gene engineering, we are repurposing cancer cells to develop a therapeutic that kills tumor cells and stimulates the immune system to both destroy primary tumors and prevent cancer.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: EurekAlert.org)

How The Research Team Created the Vaccine

EurekAlert reported that the research team did not use inactivated tumor cells, as many researchers do. They took a different approach using living tumor cells.

"The team repurposes living tumor cells which possess an unusual feature. Like homing pigeons returning to roost, living tumor cells will travel long distances across the brain to return to the site of their fellow tumor cells. Taking advantage of this unique property, Shah’s team engineered living tumor cells using the gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 and repurposed them to release tumor cell killing agent. In addition, the engineered tumor cells were designed to express factors that would make them easy for the immune system to spot, tag and remember, priming the immune system for a long-term anti-tumor response." (Source: EurekAlert.org)

Dr. Shah emphasizes that the patient is always the primary focus of his work.

He said:

“Throughout all of the work that we do in the Center, even when it is highly technical, we never lose sight of the patient,” said Shah. “Our goal is to take an innovative but translatable approach so that we can develop a therapeutic, cancer-killing vaccine that ultimately will have a lasting impact in medicine.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: EurekAlert.org)

If the vaccine does well in human studies and trials, it could be a huge step in treatments against glioblastoma brain cancer.

Please share this article with family and friends so they can stay informed on the latest news.

Sources

Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer." EurekAlert. 4 January 2023.

Sobey, Rick. "Boston cancer researchers create vaccine to kill and prevent brain cancer glioblastoma." Boston Herald. 4 January 2023.

The Research Paper:

Chen KS et al.Bifunctional cancer cell-based vaccine concomitantly drives direct tumor killing and antitumor immunity.” Science Translational Medicine DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abo4778

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brain cancer# tumors# glioblastoma# vaccine# cancer treatment

Comments / 15

Published by

Zack writes news stories that impact local communities. He has a bachelor's degree from UAH and an MBA from the University of North Alabama.

Huntsville, AL
11621 followers

More from Zack Love

Denver, CO

Denver Door Dash Driver 'Eats Food' from Bad Tippers in his Social Media Videos & then Trolls Commenters for Being Cheap

A Denver man is going viral on TikTok for his videos showing him eating the orders from people that tip him poorly, or so he wants us to believe. People that leave negative comments on his TikTok videos then receive a snarky response from him.

Read full story
3 comments
Mooresville, NC

Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-owner

JR Motorsports in Mooresville, NC posted security camera footage that demonstrates the power of mother nature when lightning strikes a truck and a front gate at the company. The truck lights are seen turned on after the strike. The video clips were caught on their security cameras.

Read full story
1 comments
Parshall, CO

Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops Tire

A couple going on a snowy Colorado drive up cautiously on a bull elk standing near the middle of the road. The man rolls down his window and says, "You wanna go, bud?" The bull elk isn't afraid of the truck and sticks a tine (a branch from its antlers) into the driver's side front tire and pops it effortlessly.

Read full story
194 comments
Gurley, AL

Gurley Homeowner Was Shocked to Find his Water Bill is Higher Than it Normally is & What Can be Done About it

One homeowner in Gurley, Alabama receives a water bill for about $500 and a letter saying that the reading is from "regular usage," he was shocked but also stunned to find out that Huntsville Utilities is "no longer responsible for the meter readings" after readings were contracted out to Madison County since early 2022.

Read full story
4 comments

USDA Grants Conditional License to Biotech Company for World's First Vaccine for Honeybees to Prevent Foulbrood Disease

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted biotech company Dalan Animal Health a conditional license for "the world's first vaccine for honeybees." This vaccine is supposed to protect honeybees from the deadly bacteria Paenibacillus larvae, also known as "foulbrood disease."

Read full story
152 comments
Lauderdale County, AL

An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes

One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.

Read full story
423 comments
Price, UT

Woman Discovered Mouse Droppings on Pizza, Prompting the Health Department to Inspect Walmart in Price, Utah

A mother from Emery County went grocery shopping at the Walmart in Price, Utah. After she had brought home the groceries, her husband discovers "toppings" that should not have been on the pizza. The Walmart quickly began cleaning before the Southeast Utah Health Department official was on-site to inspect the display case.

Read full story
141 comments
Minneapolis, MN

Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for Chemotherapy

A Minneapolis Target has given one man with a rare terminal cancer 100 quart-size cartons of the Favorite Day brand eggnog, with could last him for six months before it expires. This eggnog is like "liquid gold" for keeping his calories up during hard chemotherapy sessions.

Read full story
75 comments
Nahant, MA

Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small Town

A small town in Massachusetts has asked the government for help in culling the coyote population that is terrorizing their town. The community in Nahant, Massachusetts has been on edge as a roaming coyote population comes dangerously close to humans.

Read full story
28 comments

The FDA has Approved Immunotherapy Drug Atezolizumab for a 'Rare Cancer' that will Have a 'Huge Impact'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an immunotherapy drug atezolizumab for patients ages 2 years and older with alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). This type of cancer "mostly affects adolescents and young adults." This drug approval is expected to have a huge impact.

Read full story
5 comments
Nashville, TN

Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24K

A Nashville family vising California was flying out of the Oakland International Airport at the end of December. The Delta Air Lines gate agent offers passengers $8,000 a piece if they would take another flight on an 'overbooked' flight from Oakland to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Read full story
130 comments

Disabled 10-year-old Florida Boy Asked Santa 'For a Couple of Toys' and 'Not to Get Bullied' & Community Responds

A 10-year-old boy from St. Lucie, Florida wrote a letter to Santa, asking for his family to come together, to have fun, to not get bullied, and for a couple of toys. A postal employee reads the letter and the community comes together to make Christmas special for him.

Read full story
73 comments
Birmingham, AL

A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days Later

An elderly woman broke her hip and was taken to Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital for care. Doctors examined her and confirmed she broke her hip, gave her pain meds, and sent her to another hospital because there "weren't any orthopedic surgeons available." The President of the Alabama Hospital Association responds to why this is happening.

Read full story
34 comments
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water Damage

The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is "closed until further notice" as repairs are underway to repair water damage from the recent ice storm as quickly as possible. This could affect short-term plans for citizens seeking tax assistance from AARP's tax aide staff.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'

In a story that tugs on your heartstrings, a 13-year-old autistic teenager from Texas was "bullied and beaten" resulting in a broken wrist, and his arm is in a sling. This happened at the bus stop. His dream is to become a video game designer one day, and a reporter from CBS News helps him meet a local game developer in Houston.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7K

One mother is outraged after a Texas school district tries to charge her an astronomical fee to have data on bullying between the years 2015 and 2022. Her son has been a victim of ongoing bullying and she wants answers.

Read full story
202 comments
Lake Worth, TX

Lake Worth Celebrates the 95th Birthday of 'One of the First to Test the Chinook Helicopter' & POW Veteran with a Parade

The Lake Worth, TX community celebrated one special veteran in honor of his 95th birthday. The town had a procession of eight squad cars, three fire trucks, and two ambulances in honor of his service and life.

Read full story
1 comments
Erie County, NY

Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in School

One man is being hailed a hero after helping 10 or more strangers ranging in between their 20s to 70s that were stranded in their cars during the blizzard that went through Erie County, New York. After local residents would not house them overnight, they boarded up in a local school to survive the elements for the night.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Housing Works Nonprofit Opens the First Legal Marijuana Dispensary at 4:20 p.m. in New York City

On Thursday, 29 December 2022, Housing Works, the first licensed and legal marijuana dispensary opened its doors for business on East Eighth Street and Broadway, at the most appropriate time for the target market, 4:20 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy