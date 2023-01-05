New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'

Researchers at the Brigham and Women's Hospital Lab in Boston have created a "groundbreaking" vaccine that weaponizes cancer cells that simultaneously kills and prevents the reoccurrence of the brain cancer, glioblastoma. This vaccine has not yet been tested on patients.

A brain medical prop Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash

Researchers in Boston have developed a vaccine that might prove to be a game changer against brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

If there are positive results from human studies and trials, this could be a major victory. As of the article publication date (4 January 2022), the researchers have not yet asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to start a Phase 1 trial.

In simplest terms, the vaccine uses "living tumor cells" that target tumors and alter the microenvironments to where it is not hospitable for the tumor to come back. Their findings were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine on 4 January 2023.

The researchers are essentially weaponizing cancer against itself.

New Promising Vaccine Has Been Created, Not Yet Tested on a Human

In a manner of speaking, we are on the ground floor of a new, breakthrough vaccine against glioblastoma cancer.

The Boston Herald reported that "researchers created a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent the deadly brain cancer glioblastoma. The team developed a new cell therapy approach to eliminate established tumors and induce long-term immunity — training the immune system so that it can prevent cancer from recurring."

Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D., and researchers developed this vaccine in the laboratory at Brigham and Women's Hospital located in Boston, Massachusetts. Dr. Shah is also a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system and is a member of the Board of Directors of AMASA Therapeutics, which develops cell-based therapies to fight cancer.

It is incredible that they are using cancer to fight cancer.

Dr. Shah said:

“I’m a big believer that the cure for these tough cancers might be in the cancer itself, that we can use cancer against cancer.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: Boston Herald)

EurekAlert reported on 4 January 2023 details on this vaccine. Dr. Shah commented about the goals of their research in cell therapy.

He said:

“Our team has pursued a simple idea: to take cancer cells and transform them into cancer killers and vaccines.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: EurekAlert.org)

“Using gene engineering, we are repurposing cancer cells to develop a therapeutic that kills tumor cells and stimulates the immune system to both destroy primary tumors and prevent cancer.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: EurekAlert.org)

How The Research Team Created the Vaccine

EurekAlert reported that the research team did not use inactivated tumor cells, as many researchers do. They took a different approach using living tumor cells.

"The team repurposes living tumor cells which possess an unusual feature. Like homing pigeons returning to roost, living tumor cells will travel long distances across the brain to return to the site of their fellow tumor cells. Taking advantage of this unique property, Shah’s team engineered living tumor cells using the gene editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 and repurposed them to release tumor cell killing agent. In addition, the engineered tumor cells were designed to express factors that would make them easy for the immune system to spot, tag and remember, priming the immune system for a long-term anti-tumor response." (Source: EurekAlert.org)

Dr. Shah emphasizes that the patient is always the primary focus of his work.

He said:

“Throughout all of the work that we do in the Center, even when it is highly technical, we never lose sight of the patient,” said Shah. “Our goal is to take an innovative but translatable approach so that we can develop a therapeutic, cancer-killing vaccine that ultimately will have a lasting impact in medicine.” -Dr. Khalid Shah, MS, Ph.D. Researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital (Source: EurekAlert.org)

If the vaccine does well in human studies and trials, it could be a huge step in treatments against glioblastoma brain cancer.

Please share this article with family and friends so they can stay informed on the latest news.

Sources

Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Scientists develop a cancer vaccine to simultaneously kill and prevent brain cancer." EurekAlert. 4 January 2023.

Sobey, Rick. "Boston cancer researchers create vaccine to kill and prevent brain cancer glioblastoma." Boston Herald. 4 January 2023.

The Research Paper:

Chen KS et al. “Bifunctional cancer cell-based vaccine concomitantly drives direct tumor killing and antitumor immunity.” Science Translational Medicine DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.abo4778