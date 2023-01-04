Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for Chemotherapy

A Minneapolis Target has given one man with a rare terminal cancer 100 quart-size cartons of the Favorite Day brand eggnog, with could last him for six months before it expires. This eggnog is like "liquid gold" for keeping his calories up during hard chemotherapy sessions.

A Target Store Photo by Mike Mozart; CC BY 2.0 (no changes made)

FOX 9 News reported that Target did something really nice for 78-year-old Tom Hicks, a Minneapolis man diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma — which is "a rare form of cancer that attacks the bile ducts." As he is going through treatments, it turns out that the perfect drink for him is eggnog, and he loves it, but supplies start to "dry up" after Christmas ends. So Target donated 100 quart-size cartons of eggnog from the Crystal Target location to Tom, because he needs it to survive during the next year.

Tom was only given about a year to live and needs to keep his weight up during chemotherapy sessions, which are hard on the human body, and he needs all the calories he can get right now.

The doctor told him that any calorie is a good one, so why not it be his favorite drink?

At 180 calories per serving, it provides about one-third of his daily caloric intake, and he goes through a carton a day, and it was approved by Tom's doctor.

Tom's Daughters Recall Their Father's Love of Eggnog

Tom Hicks loves eggnog. His daughters Rachel Hicks and Megan Bekwelem can recall fond memories of sharing this special holiday drink with their father as they grew up in Brooklyn Park. They reminisce about their father going out to buy eggnog and shared the memory with FOX 9 News.

Tom's daughters Rachel Hicks & Megan Bekwelem Photo by FOX 9 News

They said:

"We remember having eggnog flights where dad would go out and buy all the different brands of eggnog so we could sample each one, do little taste tests, and have our little rating sheet where we score the eggnog by consistency, sweetness, and thickness." -Rachel Hicks and Megan Bekwelem, daughters of Tom Hicks (Source: FOX 9 News)

Given that eggnog is the perfect drink for their father to keep up his weight, Rachel and Megan found difficulty finding it after the holidays ended. So Rachel contacted a friend at Target's corporate office and received a response very quickly. The generosity left them in tears.

Rachel said:

"She called us within 24 hours and says, can you get to the Crystal Target? You've got 100 cartons waiting for you there. And we were together when we got that call. We both were in tears because as caretakers, you know, getting calories and making sure that the weight doesn't plummet so quickly is pretty important." -Rachel Hicks, daughter of Tom Hicks (Source: FOX 9 News)

Rachel and Megan discovered that they can freeze the eggnog, and it still thaws out nicely for their father to drink as he needs it. They are thankful that they have a little more time with their father.

Rachel said:

"I just feel really thankful and grateful that we have time to make memories together, to have quality time together, have meals together, check off the bucket list items together, enjoy a cup of eggnog together." -Rachel Hicks, daughter of Tom Hicks (Source: FOX 9 News)

Tom Hicks with eggnog in front of him Photo by Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul on YouTube

Tom remains in good spirits as he drinks his eggnog.

He said:

"The way I feel right now, I will tell you, it could be two years, or three. I mean, I just feel good. Guess why (as he held up a glass of eggnog)? So I don't feel any impending doom or sadness." -Tom Hicks, cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy treatments (Source: FOX 9 News)

It was an incredible act of kindness for Target to donate so much eggnog to this family when they were running low. They are extremely grateful for this kind gesture because it will help keep Tom Hicks keep going while he is battling cancer.

Positive stories like this remind us that good things still happen in the world.

