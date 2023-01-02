The FDA has Approved Immunotherapy Drug Atezolizumab for a 'Rare Cancer' that will Have a 'Huge Impact'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an immunotherapy drug atezolizumab for patients ages 2 years and older with alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS). This type of cancer "mostly affects adolescents and young adults." This drug approval is expected to have a huge impact.

U.S. News & World Report reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an immunotherapy drug, atezolizumab, for patients aged 2 and up with alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS).

National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported in a news release there is a new drug now available for patients with an "extremely rare cancer" (described below) that "mostly affects adolescents and young adults."

Alveolar soft part sarcoma (ASPS) is a "rare cancer that begins in the soft tissue that connects and surrounds the organs and other tissues, that spreads slowly, but is typically deadly once it spreads. Chemotherapy doesn't work against it." (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

The NIH reported "about 80 people in the United States are diagnosed with ASPS every year."

The release of this drug will have a "huge impact," notes Dr. Alice Chen of the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

She said:

“This approval will make a huge impact in terms of a rare disease that has been particularly challenging to treat,” -Dr. Alice Chen, NCI (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

FDA Approved Drug After Human Trial at U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Before this drug was approved by the FDA, there was a "non-randomized phase 2 trial performed by the NCI."

NIH reported the "phase 2 trial enrolled 49 ethnically diverse patients aged 2 and older with ASPS that had spread. The patients were given an infusion of atezolizumab every 21 days. About one-third of the patients responded to the treatment with some degree of tumor shrinkage. Most of the other patients experienced stable disease." (Source: U.S. National Institutes of Health news release)

Speaking about the trial, Dr. James Doroshow said that "about 40% of the patients in the trial were treated at the NIH Clinical Center in Maryland."

“Our ability to bring patients in from all over the world was a key factor in the ability to do the study.” -Dr. James Doroshow (Source: NCI news release)

The study resulted in the drug's approval.

U.S. News & World Report reported "about 41% of patients who received the drug had serious side effects that included anemia, diarrhea, rash, dizziness, hyperglycemia and pain in the extremities, but no patients left the study because of side effects."

Doctor: Approval of Atezolizumab is a Victory for Rare Diseases

Atezolizumab helps the immune system respond "more strongly to cancer," and "is approved for patients with several cancer types. It is approved for liver cancer, melanoma, and lung cancer." (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

It is especially important for patients where the cancer is in advanced stages where it has spread to other parts of the body or cannot be removed by surgery. (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

Dr. Alice Chen said:

“This approval represents a victory for rare diseases, which are understudied in clinical trials,” Chen said. “For this approval to go through in a rare disease, and to be able to make an impact on these young people’s lives, is very significant.” -Dr. Alice Chen, NCI (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

John W. Glod, M.D., Ph.D., of the Pediatric Oncology Branch of NCI also commented on this approval.

He said:

“This study is an important example of collaboration between pediatric and medical oncology, allowing children with very rare cancers access to effective new therapies.” Dr. John W. Glod, M.D., Ph.D. (Source: NIH news release)

This is exciting news for people looking for options other than chemotherapy and radiation as a treatment for cancer.

