Disabled 10-year-old Florida Boy Asked Santa 'For a Couple of Toys' and 'Not to Get Bullied' & Community Responds

A 10-year-old boy from St. Lucie, Florida wrote a letter to Santa, asking for his family to come together, to have fun, to not get bullied, and for a couple of toys. A postal employee reads the letter and the community comes together to make Christmas special for him.

Camron King's Letter to Santa

ABC affiliate Local 10 News reported a heartwarming story about 10-year-old Camron King from St. Lucie, who was born without a left hand. His cousin Layla Barker Molina helped him to write a letter to Santa. That handwritten letter can be seen below.

Camron King's letter to Santa Photo by Local 10 News

In his letter to Santa, he asks for his family to come together, to have fun, to not get bullied, and for a couple of toys. Little did he know, that someone would read his letter that would set things in motion for a community response.

The Community Comes Together to Help Camron

Local postal worker Brittany Giles intercepted the letter as it was being mailed to the post office and read the touching letter.

She said:

“I cried--I knew that I had to meet this child,” said Giles. “I don’t think I’ve cried so much in my life.” -Brittany Giles, local postal worker (Source: Local 10 News)

Brittany Giles joined up with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to collect Christmas gifts to give to Camron for Christmas and show him some love.

Deputies and Brittney Giles with Camron Photo by Local 10 News

St. Lucie Deputy Ethan Kirk said:

“[We] pulled all the gifts that we have bought for him out of the car, walked out, walked to the front door, he answers the front door, and his face is just completely blank. He was super shocked.” -Ethan Kirk, St. Lucie Deputy (Source: Local 10 News)

Deputy Ethan Kirk also wanted to help out with the bullying problem at school.

He said:

“I asked him if there’s anything I can do for him, whether it’s going to his school, talk with his school resource deputy and just try to figure out a plan and try to get this stopped.” -Ethan Kirk, St. Lucie Deputy (Source: Local 10 News)

Mother Amy King: Camron was Born Disabled, but Has Overcome the Odds

Camron (left) with mother Amy King (right) Photo by Local 10 News

Camron's mother, Amy King said she was told he wouldn't be able to walk.

She told Local 10 News:

“They did tell us when he was a baby, around six months that he wouldn’t be able to walk. but obviously, as you see now, he’s walking,” said King. “He’s overcome a lot of different obstacles, so he’s my little miracle baby.” -Amy King, Camron's mother (Source: Local 10 News)

Mother Amy King said that Camron's letter touched her too.

She said:

“As a mother it touched me too, because of the content of you know him wanting the whole family together and you know, the bullying and things like that,” she said. “He’s grown up with different disabilities, and different things, he’s not like every other kid, so it really touched me when I saw that.” -Amy King, Camron's mother (Source: Local 10 News)

Hopefully, Camron's bullying problem will end now that the issue has been brought to light. He is a little boy with hopes and dreams, just like anyone else.

Bullying is a serious issue that needs to be addressed in every public school district. The National Bullying Prevention Center reported that "one in every five students report being bullied."

We can all do our part to first raise awareness of the issue, and support initiatives that help stop bullying.

Sources

National Bullying Prevention Center official website. "Bullying Statistics by the Numbers."

Perez, Nicole. "Postal worker, St. Lucie officers give Christmas wish to 10-year-old bullying victim." ABC affiliate Local 10 News. 30 December 2022.