13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'

Zack Love

In a story that tugs on your heartstrings, a 13-year-old autistic teenager from Texas was "bullied and beaten" resulting in a broken wrist, and his arm is in a sling. This happened at the bus stop. His dream is to become a video game designer one day, and a reporter from CBS News helps him meet a local game developer in Houston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGyzH_0k0SNORX00
School busPhoto byDavid PrestononUnsplash

One 13-year-old Texas teenager has been picked on mercilessly by bullies, and it left him in an arm sling, but after a CBS News reporter learns of his story, the boy gets to step foot into a local video game development studio with a little encouragement to keep reaching for his dreams.

CBS News Shares the Story of Bullied Autistic Teen Carson Thomson

CBS News affiliate KHOU 11 News reported on 20 December 2022 that a "gentle 13-year-old boy with autism, named Carson Thomson, left with a broken wrist and an arm in a sling after he says bullies followed him off the school bus and pushed him to the ground – all because a piece of bubble gum popped on his face."

He was on the bus ride home in his Humble Independent School District (ISD) when bullies target him.

Carson Thomson said:

"I blew a bubble and had gum on my face. They were making fun of that a little. They weren’t doing anything that was affecting me. I just ignored them." -Carson Thomson, bullied student in Humble ISD (Source: KHOU 11 News)

The confrontation escalates after he gets off the bus and starts to walk home.

"One of them gives me hits me and slaps me it didn’t hurt too much and I just kept going...Another kid, he makes me fall, and well this happens," he said, referring to his broken wrist. -Carson Thomson, bullied student in Humble ISD (Source: KHOU 11 News)

Carson's parents took him to the hospital and called the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuynJ_0k0SNORX00
Carson Thomson receiving medical carePhoto byCBS News

His mom, Abbie Hershey, doesn't understand why they bully her son. He is the most caring and gentle person that doesn't deserve such treatment.

She said:

"If there's a bee in the pool, he's the kid who'll go and scoop it out," his mother, Abbie Hershey, told CBS News. "If there's a spider, he goes and gets a cup and a paper plate and lets it out. He wouldn't hurt a fly." -Abbie Hershey, mother of bullied Humble ISD student (Source: CBS News)
"Really sad for him because no one deserves to be hurt like that. Carson is the most gentle, kind kid you'll meet. I was like, 'why Carson?'" -Abbie Hershey, mother of bullied Humble ISD student (Source: KHOU 11 News)

For Carson, this is not the first time he has been verbally or physically bullied.

He said:

"I have been beaten up and insulted before...Try to tune it out, talk to someone about it, tell someone. Cause you to have to tell someone. And ignore it as much as you can." -Carson Thomson, bullied student in Humble ISD (Source: KHOU 11 News)

KHOU 11 News reported "Carson's parents took him to the hospital and called the police. The Precinct 4 Constables Office responded to the call and arrested the bully, who's charged with injury to a disabled person."

His mom "will not be sending her son back to school after this incident, opting for virtual learning for him out of fear of retaliation." (Source: KHOU 11 News)

Carson's family hopes that this situation can bring some light to this horrible problem, and some awareness of the bullying problem that is going on.

Humble ISD has set up a "bullying page on its website with information and more resources."

A Positive Note for Carson Thomson, He Gets to Meet a Video Game Developer

News Correspondent David Begnaud learned of Carson's story and wanted to do something special for Carson. He learned that Carson loves video games and would like to design them one day.

He first posted a tweet (seen below) looking for a video game developer in the Houston area. Humble, TX is about 20 miles from Houston, TX.

As a result of that tweet, Philip Morales of Six Foot Studios contacted correspondent David Begnaud within 48 hours with an invitation for Carson to come to tour their studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287ckt_0k0SNORX00
TweetPhoto byDavid Begnaud on Twitter

Carson Thomson was excited as his mom drove him to Six Foot Studios at 4200 Montrose Blvd. Suite 100, in Houston, TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YY1UR_0k0SNORX00
Carson (left) with his mom driving, Abbie (right)Photo byCBS News

Carson was thrilled as he got to tour the studio and meet video game developers/designers and is inspired to pursue his dreams in video game development.

He said:

"I think that I am going to make the best game ever created." -Carson Thomson, bullied student in Humble ISD (Source: CBS News)

While it is very unfortunate that 13-year-old Carson has been bullied, he was able to meet some inspiring people to continue pursuing his dream job.

Meanwhile, parents should not have to worry about their children being bullied. It is a safety issue that needs to be properly addressed.

Please share this article on social media so everyone can be informed on this issue.

Sources

Capatides, Christina. "Bullied teen with autism gets his dream day, thanks to the kindness of strangers." CBS News. 20 December 2022.

David Begnaud (News correspondent): @DavidBegnaud on Twitter

Humble Independent School District (ISD) official website and bullying page.

Ruiz, Anayeli. "Constables arrest teen accused of bullying, assaulting 13-year-old with autism." (CBS affiliate) KHOU 11 News. Updated 7 October 2022.

