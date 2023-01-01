A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7K

One mother is outraged after a Texas school district tries to charge her an astronomical fee to have data on bullying between the years 2015 and 2022. Her son has been a victim of ongoing bullying and she wants answers.

One Texas woman has had enough after her son experienced ongoing bullying for over two years. The school district is not giving straightforward answers about what is going on, and try to charge thousands of dollars for "public records fees."

Texas Mother Can't believe the School Wants to Charge Over $7K for Public Records

Goldwater Institute reported that Terrie Chumchal is extremely concerned about what is going on in Joshua Independent School District, where her 13-year-old son has been attending and "has been bullied for over two years." According to the family, the source of the bullying is allegedly related to his Korean-American heritage. Her son is now in the eighth grade.

One of the bullying assaults even left her son with a ruptured eardrum.

Terrie Chumchal said:

“My son has been the victim of bullying and assaults for over two years. When I have asked questions about these incidents, I receive inconsistent responses from different district administrators. Other families have publicly voiced the same concerns, so this is why I requested this information. We deserve to have insight as to how significant these issues are within our district. Don’t I have the right to know what’s going on in my own child’s public school?” -Terrie Chumchal (Source: Goldwater Institute)

What is even more outrageous, is when Terrie Chumchal requested public documents from the Joshua Independent School District, the school district's lawyers cite that it would cost her $7,111.12 to retrieve the documents, according to reporting from The Daily Wire.

Terrie Chumchal told The Daily Wire:

“When you start seeing the pattern here, it appears the district is discouraging people from asking for information. If the sort of cruel, horrific bullying that my son has been a victim of is a widespread issue, don’t parents deserve to know about it?” -Terrie Chumchal (Source: The Daily Wire, S1)

“Our experience has been painful and stressful for our family. I hope my sharing will strengthen others to stand up and fight for their rights. Retaliation is real, and that’s what keeps parents silent. But I am hopeful that by standing up, things can change, and other children and families won’t have to suffer.” -Terrie Chumchal (Source: The Daily Wire, S1)

To many, this seems like adding insult to injury to charge a parent such a high public records fee. Chumchal's attorney, Warren Norred, is challenging the school district's fee with the Texas Attorney General's Office. (Source: The Daily Wire, S1)

Warren Norred said the following on the matter:

“Parents shouldn’t have to pay thousands of dollars just to access simple information about what’s happening in their children’s schools.” -Warren Norred (Source: The Daily Wire, S1)

“Texas law is clear on the matter — and I intend to fight this excessive public records fee and defend Terrie’s right to access public information.” -Warren Norred (Source: The Daily Wire, S1)

The lawyers for the school district allege the reason for the cost is because it would require a manual retrieval of said documents, would require all confidential information to be redacted, and they "don't have the resources to run a search for reports automatically." (Source: The Daily Wire, S1)

This is not the first time a school has attempted to charge a parent a high fee for public records.

Another example is when a Rhode Island mom, Nicole Solas, was denied entry to the South Kingstown School District meeting, which is unlawful in the state of Rhode Island. The school district responded that the meeting was "closed to the public." (Source: The Daily Wire, S2)

She filed a lawsuit against the school district, saying that it violated Rhode Island's Open Meetings Act, which states that "every meeting of public bodies shall be open to the public." Nicole Solas only wanted to find out what her daughter would be learning in kindergarten. (Source: The Daily Wire, S2)

She requested public records for her kindergarten daughter's curriculum, and they cited it would cost her $74,000. The largest teachers' union in the U.S. then sued her in an attempt to block her from accessing the records. (Source: The Daily Wire, S2)

Final Thoughts and Opinion

Is this the "new normal" for parents of children in public schools?

Parents should feel safe when leaving their children at school. They should not have to worry about their child being bullied for their heritage, or for any reason whatsoever. This is not acceptable.

School districts are trying to hide public information, or put up an exorbitant "paywall" to try and deter parents from learning the truth.

